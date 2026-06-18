Rumours linking Chad Kroeger to Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO's divorce intensified online after a resurfaced hug clip and a misinterpreted 'swoon' caption were connected to a divorce filing that surprised fans following months of public statements about stability and future family plans.

The filing, submitted on 18 May 2026, prompted social media users to revisit earlier posts and videos circulating online and reassess them in light of the legal development.

Divorce Filing Reframes Timeline

Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, filed for divorce in Williamson County, Tennessee, on 18 May 2026, citing irreconcilable differences and listing a reported separation date of 9 May.

A report cited by PopRant, IndiaTimes and other outlets stated there had been no public separation announcement or joint statement before the filing became public.

Following the filing, fans revisited interviews and public appearances from earlier in 2026 in which the couple discussed surrogacy plans and expanding their family.

Resurfaced Clips and Swoon Caption

Speculation began after older Nickelback related content resurfaced online, including a backstage clip posted by Bunnie XO on 27 May showing an interaction with Chad Kroeger.

The caption referenced 'the moment I finally got to be back in his arms' and included the word 'swoon.'

Following news of the divorce filing, users re-examined the clip and shared edits and screenshots across social media platforms, linking it to wider discussions about the separation.

Hug Clip and Social Media Interpretation

The hug clip, showing Bunnie XO embracing Kroeger, circulated widely on TikTok through stitched videos and reposts.

Additional screenshots and resurfaced comments also spread online, contributing to ongoing discussion among users attempting to piece together timelines from various social media posts.

The timing of the divorce filing led some users to revisit earlier content and reinterpret it through a new lens, despite no additional evidence emerging.

Why Chad Kroeger Became the Focus

Kroeger became a focal point largely because of his recognisable public profile and meme status across social media platforms.

Algorithm-driven feeds and user-generated edits positioned him as a recurring reference point in stitched content that connected otherwise unrelated clips.

Social Media Reaction

TikTok users responded with a mix of humour and speculation.

One comment read: 'Water for everyone looking through the clues,' accompanied by a sticker.

Another user asked: 'Wait is he the reason?' prompting replies including: 'I thought the same thing.'

Other comments included 'Swoooon' and 'daddy chaddy but go on,' reflecting ongoing discussion surrounding resurfaced captions and viral edits.

How the Rumour Spread

The rumour gained traction through stitched TikTok videos, repost cycles and algorithmic recommendation systems that prioritise highly engaging content.

Following the divorce filing, users revisited older clips and combined separate moments into a single narrative through repeated reposting and editing.

This created the impression that unrelated content was connected, despite no verified link between Kroeger and the divorce proceedings.

Relationship Background and Context

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO married in 2016 after meeting in Las Vegas the previous year.

The couple have previously spoken about rebuilding trust following earlier challenges, including a brief separation in 2018.

In early 2026, they publicly discussed fertility treatment and surrogacy plans before the divorce filing was confirmed in May.

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Neither Chad Kroeger nor Bunnie XO has confirmed any romantic involvement.

Reports cite irreconcilable differences as the basis for the divorce filing, with no indication of any external relationship playing a role.

For now, the narrative continues to circulate online through resurfaced clips, repost cycles and algorithmic amplification rather than verified information.