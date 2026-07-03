Ice Spice and Tobey Maguire have become the latest celebrities at the centre of romance speculation after leaked photos from Michael Rubin's exclusive White Party appeared to show the pair sharing an intimate moment.

The viral images, taken at the star-studded Hamptons gathering, captured the American rapper and Hollywood actor in what many online believe was a remarkably intimate encounter, fuelling widespread dating rumours due to their unexpected pairing and 25-year age gap.

The photos quickly spread across social media, prompting debate over whether the pair were caught kissing or simply speaking at close range.

Viral White Party Photos Spark Frenzy

The photos were reportedly taken from outside Rubin's luxury Hamptons estate during his invitation-only White Party, an annual event that attracts some of the biggest names in entertainment, sport and business.

Tobey Maguire with Ice Spice at Michael Rubin’s White Party last night pic.twitter.com/cdFsuOjnsg — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) July 2, 2026

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Leaked images circulating online show Ice Spice and the Spider-Man actor standing apart from the main crowd on what appears to be a secluded balcony, both dressed in the event's signature all-white attire.

In the photos, the pair are seen standing face-to-face with their heads close together, while one image has prompted claims they briefly kissed.

However, the photos alone do not conclusively confirm what took place, leaving the nature of their interaction open to interpretation.

Social Media Divided Over The Images

The leaked photos have split opinion online, with some viewers convinced the pair shared a kiss while others argued they were simply speaking at close range during the noisy event.

The images quickly became one of the week's biggest celebrity talking points, with users across social media analysing the photos.

However, much of the discussion has centred on the pair's unexpected pairing and their 25-year age gap, with Maguire, 51, and Ice Spice, 26, becoming an unlikely duo that has dominated entertainment headlines.

Neither Ice Spice nor Maguire has commented on the speculation, and no eyewitness accounts or additional evidence have emerged to clarify what took place. As a result, entertainment outlets have continued to describe the alleged kiss as unconfirmed.

Spotlight On Their Recent Dating Histories

The renewed attention has also placed both stars' dating histories under the spotlight. Maguire was most recently linked to 20-year-old model and influencer Mishka Silva, although neither publicly confirmed a relationship.

Before that, his last confirmed relationship was with model Tatiana Dieteman. The actor was also previously married to jewellery designer Jennifer Meyer, with whom he shares two children.

Ice Spice, on the other hand, has also been linked to several high-profile names, including NFL player Sauce Gardner, but none of those reports resulted in a confirmed relationship.

With neither celebrity publicly revealing a current partner, the White Party photos have inevitably fuelled fresh speculation about their personal lives.

Star-Studded Hamptons Party

Rubin's annual White Party is regarded as one of the entertainment industry's most exclusive summer gatherings, attracting high-profile figures from music, film, fashion, business, and professional sport.

This year's guest list included Jay-Z, Alicia Keys, Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Mike Tyson, Logan Paul, Teyana Taylor, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Travis Scott and several other notable celebrities.

The invitation-only event is known for its celebrity appearances and exclusive performances, making any unexpected interaction between guests an instant source of public interest once images emerge online.