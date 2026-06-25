Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are back in the glare of a very familiar kind of Hollywood rumour, after a source claimed the actor referred to de Ramon as his 'wife' during a recent outing in Los Angeles.

Another account, however, says Pitt was actually talking about his character's spouse in an upcoming film, which leaves the so-called 'secret' wedding chatter looking decidedly less solid than the headlines suggest.

The news came after the pair were photographed together at a high-profile Mercedes event in Los Angeles on 19 May, an appearance that only fuelled the sense that the relationship is settled and serious. Pitt, 62, and de Ramon, 33, have been linked since late 2022, and since then the relationship has steadily moved from private curiosity to public fixture, with red carpet appearances and the occasional tabloid flourish doing the rest.

The 'Secret' Wedding Rumours

The latest wave of speculation rests on a familiar engine, unnamed sources talking to entertainment outlets, each offering a slightly different version of events. One source said that Pitt has been overheard calling de Ramon his 'wife,' while another insisted the comment related to a film role rather than real life.

This is the problem with celebrity gossip at this level, one person hears a phrase, another explains it away, and suddenly a private relationship is being treated like a finished legal fact.

Still, the reason the rumour has caught fire is not hard to see. Pitt and de Ramon have been appearing together for months, and the visual language of those outings does a lot of the talking for them.

At the Mercedes gathering in Los Angeles, they arrived hand in hand and were described in the report as looking very much like a couple comfortable in their own story, not especially bothered by the noise around them. This kind of stuff tends to keep a rumour alive, even when the paperwork is nowhere to be found.

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What Sources Say About Marriage

The report goes further, claiming that people close to the pair believe they are effectively married already, or at least close enough for the distinction to feel academic. One source is quoted as saying, 'Brad and Ines are as good as married, for all intents and purposes, and it's been that way for a while now.'

The same report says Pitt views marriage as a spiritual commitment rather than a formal one, and that he is less interested in the ceremony than the symbolism behind it.

That version of events, if true, would fit the broader portrait these reports try to paint, a relationship that is calm, private and built more on rhythm than spectacle. The report says de Ramon is not pressing him, and that if Pitt did decide to make things official, she would be up for it immediately.

It is classic celebrity framing, really, the sort that turns a relationship into a fairy tale with a legal footnote, and the whole thing can feel a bit mad when stripped back.

What Is Actually Confirmed

What is confirmed is much narrower than the gossip suggests. Pitt and de Ramon have been publicly linked since late 2022, they have appeared together at events, and they were seen arriving at a party in Los Angeles this spring.

What is not confirmed is any wedding, any legal marriage, or any official statement from either of them. On the public record, there is no marriage certificate, no representative's comment and no on-the-record confirmation that de Ramon is Pitt's wife.

That matters because celebrity marriage stories often spread faster than the evidence that should support them. In other words, there is plenty of smoke, but no verified fire.

The pair may well be serious, and perhaps very serious indeed, but the leap from serious relationship to secret wedding is a big one. For now, the only safe reading is the most boring one, which is also the most truthful one, Pitt and de Ramon are dating, they are being watched closely, and the marriage talk remains just that, talk.