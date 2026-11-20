A new poster for Artificial, the upcoming Sam Altman biopic starring Andrew Garfield, has sparked an online guessing game after fans discovered strange visual details resembling mistakes commonly found in AI-generated images. Unveiled by distributor Neon on 19 November 2026, the artwork features an upside-down aeroplane, a partially submerged Golden Gate Bridge and a mysterious face hidden inside a tree.

Viewers have been attempting to decode the unusual details, with some comparing the image to an I Spy puzzle. However, the biggest irony is that the seemingly 'AI-generated' poster was actually created by human artists.

Hidden AI Errors in 'Artificial' Poster

The poster for the upcoming tech thriller shows Garfield standing against a landscape of trees, mountains and water, with one hand reaching out towards the viewer. A closer look reveals several details that appear deliberately out of place.

An aeroplane flies upside down, while the Golden Gate Bridge appears to sink into the surrounding water. Elsewhere, a road leads towards a hillside without an obvious destination.

Perhaps the strangest detail is a human-like face emerging from a tree trunk, complete with an elongated nose resembling Pinocchio's. Viewers have also identified snake-like branches, unusual lighting and possible inconsistencies in Garfield's fingers.

However, the apparent finger errors remain disputed, while theories about the hidden face representing dishonesty have not been confirmed by the filmmakers.

What is the image of the future that you see?Luca Guadagnino’s ARTIFICIAL. In select theaters Christmas Day. Everywhere January 8. https://t.co/kFf1SsdFDj — NEON (@neonrated) November 19, 2026

'Artificial' Poster Was 'Made by Humans'

Despite its unusual appearance, the artwork carries a small acknowledgement reading 'Artwork made by Humans'. According to Dark Horizons, Neon credited illustrator Mike Thompson and marketing agency Gravillis Inc. with creating the poster.

The distributor also released behind-the-scenes material showing how the artwork was produced.The revelation prompted discussions on Reddit, where viewers began identifying the deliberately misplaced objects.

One commenter praised the concept, writing, 'Yeah this is clever as hell.' Another compared the image to an I Spy puzzle, while others debated whether Garfield's hand contained additional fingers.

The campaign has attracted attention for using human-made illustrations to imitate the visual mistakes associated with generative AI, particularly fitting for a film about OpenAI.

Why Did Amazon Drop the Altman Biopic?

The unusual promotional campaign follows an earlier controversy surrounding the film's distribution. Originally developed for Amazon MGM Studios, Artificial was dropped by the company in June 2026, following its announcement of a $50 billion (£38 billion) investment and partnership involving OpenAI.

According to Variety, Amazon maintained that Guadagnino's film would benefit from another distributor. However, there is no established evidence that Altman or OpenAI pressured Amazon into withdrawing.

Neon subsequently acquired worldwide distribution rights. Directed by Luca Guadagnino and written by Simon Rich, the film explores the internal power struggle surrounding Altman's dismissal and reinstatement as OpenAI chief executive in November 2023. Garfield stars alongside Yura Borisov (Anora) as Ilya Sutskever and Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown) as Mira Murati.

Altman has also questioned aspects of the film's accuracy, including a trailer scene depicting his character inside a bunker surrounded by firearms. Following its festival screenings, Artificial is scheduled for a limited US release on 25 December 2026, followed by a wider American release on 8 January 2027 and a UK release on 22 January.