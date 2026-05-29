Two school leaders identified as Tanya Barth and Lauryn Faciane were arrested in Covington, Louisiana, on Wednesday after police alleged the E.E. Lyon Elementary School principal and assistant principal failed to comply with the state's mandatory reporting law on suspected child abuse.

Louisiana law requires school staff to report suspected abuse or neglect promptly; authorities say the charges stem from an investigation by the Covington police Criminal Investigations Division and, because children are involved, officials will not disclose further details about the underlying allegations at this time.

Who Are Tanya Barth And Lauryn Faciane In The Covington Case

Tanya Barth served as assistant principal and Lauryn Faciane was principal at E.E. Lyon Elementary School, information on the school's website shows. The St. Tammany Parish Public School System has said both no longer serve at Lyon but remain district employees while the matter proceeds.

The St. Tammany inmate roster shows that both women were arrested and released on the same day, with bonds set at $5,000 (£3,723.13) each. Police say each faces a charge of failure to comply with Louisiana's mandatory reporting law.

School administrators are required to report suspected abuse, neglect or other harmful incidents involving children to the proper authorities without delay.

Legal analyst Tanya Faia, speaking to local media, put it simply: 'Our laws are set in place to protect the most vulnerable in our society right, and who are more innocent and vulnerable than our children.'

At this stage, Covington police have offered no narrative of what was allegedly seen, heard or reported inside the school before the arrests. All they will confirm is that the Department of Children and Family Services, the Louisiana Department of Education and the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education have been formally notified.

Defence Lawyer Says Tanya Barth And Lauryn Faciane 'Did Nothing' Wrong

While police keep the facts of the alleged abuse firmly under wraps, the lawyer for Barth and Faciane is already fighting the case in public. Attorney Roy Burns, who represents both women, told reporters the charges are 'baseless' and insisted they had followed the rules.

'They're not guilty,' he said. 'They did nothing, and we're going to fight it till the very end.'

Burns argues that his clients did exactly what the law expects by passing an incident to the school's resource police officer, the on‑campus law enforcement liaison. From his perspective, that should satisfy the mandatory reporting requirement and clear them of wrongdoing.

For now, none of Burns' claims have been tested before a judge, and no evidence has been made public.

How The System Sees The Duties Of Tanya Barth And Lauryn Faciane

Outside the courtroom, the arrest of two senior school figures has rattled the local education community. Brant Osborn, of the St. Tammany Federation of Teachers and School Employees, said that reporting suspected child abuse is not an optional extra but 'an essential part of the job.'

He drew a sharp line between different kinds of allegation. 'If it's employee related, you have to call law enforcement yourself,' Osborn said. 'We recommend people call law enforcement directly. If it's abuse within the home or a caregiver, the call is to [the Department of Children and Family Services].'

Covington Police say E.E. Lyons Elementary School in Principal Lauryn Faciane and Assistant Principal Tanya Barth violated the state’s mandatory reporting law, which requires school administrators to report suspected abuse or neglect involving children. @WGNOtv pic.twitter.com/5ShK5fnSbn — Ashley Hamilton (@Ashley_WGNO) May 28, 2026

Osborn did not comment on the specifics of what Barth and Faciane are accused of, but he did acknowledge how rare it is to see administrators on the other side of the dock. 'This is obviously quite shocking. I don't know that I've ever seen a news story like this,' he said.

At the same time he stressed that, as a union, they believe 'everybody deserves their due process rights', urging the public to let police and the justice system do their work.

District Moves On While Tanya Barth And Lauryn Faciane Await Their Day In Court

St. Tammany Parish Public Schools is trying to contain the institutional fallout while the legal process grinds on. In a written statement, superintendent Frank Jabbia confirmed that Lauryn Faciane and Tanya (also rendered as Tonya) Barth 'no longer serve at Lyon Elementary but remain employees of the district.'

'The district takes all matters involving student safety seriously and has fully cooperated with law enforcement during this investigation,' Jabbia said.

He noted that while the case was active, the school system was limited in what it could share with parents and staff, but insisted there is now 'a plan in place to provide leadership and support at Lyon Elementary' as preparations begin for the next school year.

Jabbia pointed to existing safeguards, saying the district provides annual training and regular updates on mandatory reporting laws and is committed to ongoing professional development on how to recognise signs of child neglect and abuse.

He also underlined that 'these charges are accusations and all individuals are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.'

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Covington police have asked anyone with information about this investigation, or any other concerns involving children's safety, to contact their Criminal Investigations Division on 985‑892‑8500.

Louisiana's mandatory reporting rules place a clear duty on school staff to alert authorities promptly if they suspect a child is being abused or neglected.

According to Covington police, an investigation by the department's Criminal Investigations Division concluded that Barth and Faciane, who both worked at E.E. Lyon Elementary in St. Tammany Parish, did not meet those obligations in a case involving pupils at the school.

Because children are at the centre of the inquiry, officers say they will not release details of the alleged abuse, nor exactly what the two administrators are accused of failing to do.