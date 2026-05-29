A Texas man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to kill Turning Point USA chief executive Erika Kirk and bomb a major conservative conference in San Antonio, according to court documents that paint a disturbing picture of fixation, escalation and explicit violence.

Investigators say the threats were made just days before Kirk was due to appear at Turning Point USA's Women's Leadership Summit, a high-profile gathering expected to draw thousands of attendees to the city's River Walk district from 5 to 7 June.

Jacob Wenske, 26, was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with two felony counts of making a terroristic threat causing public fear or disruption. Authorities say a series of online comments and emails linked to Wenske contained direct threats against Kirk, other TPUSA speakers and the event itself.

One message, posted beneath an April social media promotion for the summit, immediately raised alarm among investigators.

'I know exactly where to bomb,' Wenske allegedly wrote, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by San Antonio television station KSAT.

Police say the threat was not treated as internet provocation or political trolling. It was investigated as a credible security risk tied to a real-world event already under heightened scrutiny.

Investigators Trace Threats To San Antonio Resident

According to the affidavit, detectives connected the Facebook account used to post the comments to Wenske through subscriber information, email registrations, phone records and IP address data.

A second comment referenced proximity to Kirk at the venue itself.

'I can't wait to be the valet for her escort,' the post read, according to investigators.

That detail appears to have intensified concern among authorities because Wenske had previously worked for a valet parking service involved in major events.

The affidavit also describes a January 2026 email allegedly sent by Wenske targeting Kirk and other Turning Point USA speakers in far more graphic terms.

'Death to Erika Kirk and every single speaker there!!' the email stated.

It continued with a broader threat aimed at the organisation itself.

'Every Christian nationalist shall perish in the bombing that will take place at every single Turning Point rally and event.'

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Security Concerns Surround Major Conservative Event

Turning Point USA confirmed it is coordinating with local police and private security teams ahead of the summit, which is expected to attract more than 2,500 attendees.

The event will take place at the San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter on the River Walk, one of the city's busiest tourist and convention areas. Security around large political gatherings in the US has tightened sharply in recent years as threats against public figures continue to rise across the ideological spectrum.

That atmosphere has only intensified since the killing of Charlie Kirk last September.

Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA and husband of Erika Kirk, was fatally shot during a TPUSA event in Utah. His death shocked conservative political circles and transformed Erika Kirk from a relatively low-profile figure inside the organisation into one of its most visible leaders.

She later assumed leadership of the conservative nonprofit as it continued its nationwide conference circuit and campus organising efforts.

The San Antonio summit was already expected to carry emotional weight for supporters because it marks one of the organisation's largest scheduled events since Charlie Kirk's death. The alleged threats against Erika Kirk have now pushed security concerns to the forefront.

Violent Political Threats Under Growing Scrutiny

Federal and local authorities across the US have repeatedly warned about rising threats directed at political activists, elected officials and ideological organisations. While online threats are common, law enforcement agencies have increasingly moved to intervene earlier when messages contain detailed references to locations, methods or named individuals.

Court records show Wenske's bond was set at a combined $120,000 (£89,355). He was booked into the Bexar County Jail following his arrest.

Authorities have not publicly indicated whether investigators uncovered weapons, explosives or additional planning connected to the alleged threats.