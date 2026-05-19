Bonnie Blue was filmed in a British nightclub earlier this year apparently drinking shots while showing a visible bump, sparking a fierce backlash on social media. Users accused the adult content creator of endangering an unborn child and questioned whether the 'pregnant' drinking was real or simply another Bonnie Blue stunt.

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The controversy is the latest chapter in a months long saga in which Bonnie Blue toyed with followers over whether she was expecting a baby. She shared bump photos and pregnancy style confessionals before later admitting the whole thing was a hoax. In March, she claimed in a video shared by The Mirror that the fake pregnancy storyline had generated more than 100 million views and left her about £1 million better off, describing it as rage bait aimed at 'middle aged dumb parents' who believed it.

Nightclub Backlash

The latest row began when footage of Bonnie Blue in a packed club began circulating online. In the clip, she stands between two young men wearing a white crop top and low rise trousers that leave her stomach fully visible. Her belly appears rounded as the trio laugh and take shots.

The video spread quickly across X and other platforms after former West Virginia State Delegate Derrick Evans reposted it with the text, 'That poor baby w-- Bonnie Blue', alongside crying and skull emojis.

'It's been a long time since I've seen a video that actually made me upset. This is Bonnie Blue, that woman who sleeps with lots of men for clicks. Well, here she is taking shots while she is PREGNANT,' Evans wrote.

It’s been a long time since I’ve seen a video that actually made me upset.



This is Bonnie Blue, that woman who sleeps with lots of men for clicks.



Well here she is taking shots while she is PREGNANT.



This is criminal in my opinion. Surely I’m not the only one who thinks this. pic.twitter.com/gOkxufJFQq — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) May 17, 2026

'This is criminal in my opinion. Surely I'm not the only one who thinks this,' he added.

From there, the reaction split along familiar lines. Some users were openly outraged, with one asking, 'Why is she taking shots?' Another called the situation 'actually wild if true'.

Others pointed to her earlier admission that the pregnancy was fake. 'She's actually not pregnant. That was a total hoax on her part,' one commenter wrote. Another added, 'I'm hoping this is staged for rage bait.'

At present, there is no independent verification of when the nightclub video was filmed, whether Blue was wearing a prosthetic bump, or whether the alcohol shown in the clip was real. Those details are central to the story, and without them any firm claim that a real pregnancy was placed at risk remains speculative.

Building The Hoax

Bonnie Blue appeared to encourage that uncertainty. Before acknowledging the hoax, she spent weeks constructing a detailed storyline around her supposed pregnancy and leaned heavily on familiar influencer confession tropes.

In a YouTube video posted last month, she described what sounded like classic pregnancy symptoms. 'I've been being sick, a headache, and when I say headache I mean like mega migraine,' she told viewers. 'Foods have been making me feel sick, but then also some foods I'm wanting to eat instantly else I will be sick.'

She later filmed herself taking what appeared to be a pregnancy test on camera. Holding it up, she said: 'That is a pretty... it's like half pink, half white. Kind of looks like a drumstick, actually. Yeah, definitely pregnant. Like fully pregnant.'

By March, the story had become more self aware. In an interview with Us Weekly, she dismissed accusations that she was wearing a silicone bump. 'I would just say women's bodies come in all different shapes and sizes, and it's as simple as that,' she said.

'It's not my job to convince them I am actually pregnant,' Blue continued. 'The more doubts, the more comments, the more views, and it will stay that way. I saw a comment say, "Even if I'm seen having a baby, they'll think it's a doll." So enjoy watching me carrying a doll around this year, because I am pregnant, but I am not fazed at all if people don't believe me.'

Read now, those remarks look less like a defence and more like a playbook. She was spelling out the formula clearly: doubt drives engagement, engagement drives money, and ambiguity is part of the product.

£1M Claim

The clearest break in the performance came in the March video shared by The Mirror, in which she admitted the pregnancy had been fabricated. 'So, spring break is done, and I'm no longer gonna need this fake bump so thank you for all you middle aged dumb parents that fell for my rage bait, because not only has it paid for the villa, the sunshine, but over 100 million views has made me £1 million better off,' she said.

🔥🚨BREAKING: Prolific OF Star Bonnie Blue just reveled that she faked her entire pregnancy to “Rage bait middle-aged dumb parents.” pic.twitter.com/rwnZWl7p5u — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) March 31, 2026

It was a strikingly blunt description of how online outrage can be turned into profit. No sponsors were named and no platform analytics were provided to support the £1 million figure or the 100 million view claim, so both numbers rest entirely on her own account.

Even so, the nightclub clip suggests she is not yet done with the persona. Whether the latest video shows genuine recklessness or another staged twist in the same hoax, it appears to follow the same strategy: provoke outrage, blur the line between performance and reality, and let the argument drive attention.

Nothing about her medical status, the authenticity of the bump, or the timing of the footage has been independently confirmed. For that reason, certainty in either direction is not supported by the available evidence.