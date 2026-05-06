A viral TikTok theory linking Selena Gomez, a supposed figure named 'Celeste', and music producer Benny Blanco has sparked widespread online backlash, despite no evidence supporting the claims.

Originating from a self-described psychic and amplified by social media users, the narrative has spread rapidly across TikTok, prompting confusion and emotional reactions among fans who have flooded comment sections with demands for answers.

Viral TikTok Theory Fuels Online Speculation

The 'Celeste' theory appears to have begun with a TikTok creator who shared claims attributed to a psychic source. In the video, he discussed speculation that Gomez required a new kidney donor and that the donor was 'Celeste'.

As the videos gained traction, the theory was reshared across multiple accounts, quickly becoming a trending topic within certain online communities.

Despite its reach, there is no credible evidence to support the claims. The narrative relies largely on anecdotal assertions and unverified interpretations, which have nonetheless contributed to its virality. Social media algorithms have further amplified the content, exposing it to wider audiences beyond its original niche.

Selena Gomez Kidney Donor History Explained

Gomez's kidney transplant is a matter of public record. In 2017, the singer and actress underwent a life-saving procedure due to complications from lupus, an autoimmune disease she has openly discussed. Her kidney donor was publicly identified as her close friend, Francia Raisa.

There have been no confirmed reports indicating that Gomez required a second transplant or that her donor history has changed. Medical experts note that transplant cases are closely monitored, and any significant developments would likely be documented through official channels rather than speculative online sources.

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Benny Blanco Drawn Into Unverified Claims

Blanco's name has surfaced in the viral theory due to his relationship with Gomez and his supposed professional ties with D4vd. Social media users have pointed to collaborations and public appearances as supposed evidence of a deeper connection to the claims.

However, there is no verified information linking Blanco to any aspect of the 'Celeste' narrative. The inclusion of public figures in viral conspiracies is not uncommon, particularly when their visibility and connections make them easy targets for speculation.

Symbolism and Interpretation Drive Engagement

Part of the theory's traction stems from users analysing symbolic elements, including references to imagery and past performances. Some posts claim hidden meanings behind visual motifs, which are then used to support broader allegations tied to the 'Celeste' story.

These interpretations remain speculative and are not grounded in verifiable facts. Experts in digital culture note that symbolic decoding is a common feature of online conspiracy content, often encouraging further engagement regardless of accuracy.

TikTok Backlash Grows in Comment Sections

As the theory spread, comment sections on Gomez's social media accounts became flooded with repeated messages referencing 'Celeste'. Users have posted demands and accusations, reflecting a mix of concern, curiosity and outrage.

This wave of engagement highlights how quickly misinformation can influence public discourse. Viral narratives can shape perceptions even in the absence of evidence, particularly when amplified by high-traffic platforms such as TikTok.

No Verified Evidence Supports 'Celeste' Claims

At present, there is no credible evidence to substantiate the 'Celeste' theory or its associated claims about Gomez's kidney donor history. Verified information continues to support the established account of her 2017 transplant and the identified donor.

The situation underscores the growing impact of unverified online narratives, as viral content continues to blur the line between speculation and fact for global audiences.