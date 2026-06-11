A Georgia couple thought they had successfully avoided a financial scam. Instead, their decision to question a suspicious phone call allegedly led to threats against their lives. The case has now resulted in criminal charges against a Florida woman accused of attempting to extort money before sending a series of alarming messages when the scheme failed.

According to authorities in Douglas County, Georgia, 33-year-old Tykerria Everett of Miami faces charges of making terroristic threats and theft by extortion in connection with the incident.

A Phone Call That Seemed Genuine

The investigation began in 2024 when a Douglasville woman received a phone call from someone claiming to represent Wells Fargo. According to an arrest report cited by WSB-TV, the caller warned her about suspicious transactions on her bank account. Such calls are common enough that many customers would have little reason to question them.

The caller allegedly told the woman that money needed to be returned and followed up with an email containing further instructions. At first glance, the situation appeared legitimate. However, as she reviewed the information more carefully, she became suspicious. The woman later told deputies that 'things just weren't adding up.'

The Detail That Exposed the Alleged Scam

Rather than acting immediately, the woman examined the email she had received. What she found changed everything. According to investigators, the message did not come from an official Wells Fargo email address. Instead, it originated from a Yahoo account.

Recognising that something was wrong, she ended the conversation and contacted Wells Fargo's fraud department directly. Bank representatives reportedly informed her that nobody from Wells Fargo had called her and that there were no unauthorised transactions on her account. The call had not come from the bank. The woman had apparently uncovered an alleged scam before any money changed hands.

Threats Follow Refusal to Pay

What happened next transformed the situation from a suspected fraud attempt into a criminal case. According to the arrest report, the woman began receiving threatening text messages shortly after refusing to send money. Investigators said the messages included her home address and threats to kill her.

One of the texts allegedly stated: 'Should have just send [sic] the money you and everybody.' The messages left the couple deeply concerned about their safety. The woman's husband attempted to call the number linked to the threats, but according to investigators, he could not get through. Instead, he allegedly received threatening messages as well. Faced with escalating threats, the couple contacted law enforcement.

Authorities continued investigating the case over the following months. In May 2026, investigators requested detainer warrants for Everett. She was later taken into custody in Florida. According to WSB-TV, Everett was subsequently brought to Douglas County to face the allegations. On Monday, arrest warrants were formally filed.

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She has been charged with making terroristic threats and theft by extortion. Court proceedings are expected to continue in Georgia. As with all criminal cases, the charges are allegations, and Everett is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

How a Careful Check Changed the Outcome

Investigators allege the scheme unravelled because the intended victim paused long enough to verify the information she had received. Rather than relying on the incoming call, she contacted the bank directly through official channels and confirmed that the warning was not genuine.

That simple step prevented what authorities say could have become a successful fraud attempt. The case now stands as a criminal matter involving allegations of extortion, threats and intimidation across state lines. For one Georgia couple, a moment of caution may have prevented financial loss. According to investigators, it also triggered a chain of events that ultimately led to an arrest and serious criminal charges.