Bella Hadid, the 28-year-old supermodel, offered fans a glimpse into her ongoing health struggles on 17 September 2025, posting a series of raw and emotional photographs from a hospital bed. While she did not disclose the reason for her hospital stay, her long-documented struggle with Lyme disease cast a poignant shadow over the update. The latest photos—showing Hadid resting in bed, hooked up to IVs and surrounded by comforting tokens and loved ones—sparked concern and compassion across social media.

Hadid was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012, alongside her mother, Yolanda Hadid, and brother, Anwar Hadid. The condition, caused by tick bites, has affected the model for over a decade, leading to symptoms that have disrupted both her professional and personal life. Despite the toll, Hadid has remained open about her fight, often sharing moments from her treatments and the emotional burden the illness has taken.

In her 17 September post, Hadid wrote, 'I'm sorry I always go MIA I love you guys,' acknowledging her absence from social media during difficult times. The photos included scenes from her hospital room: her resting beside a crochet angel, eating pizza, and watching sunsets and rainbows from her window. Additional images showed family and friends visiting and playing cards with her, emphasising the support network surrounding her during times of need.

Family Support and Public Reactions

Her mother commented on the post with a heartfelt '❤️Lyme warrior,' recognising Hadid's ongoing fight against the disease. Her sister, Gigi Hadid, also offered encouragement, writing, 'I love you! I hope feel as strong and good as u deserve, soon!!!!!!' Actress Nikki Reed sent her positive thoughts for healing. These messages underline the importance of family and friends in Hadid's life during her health struggles.

Though Hadid did not specify the cause of her hospitalisation, this was not the first time she has shared updates about her condition. In 2023, she announced she was 'finally healthy' after completing over 100 days of treatment for Lyme disease and related infections. That post reflected on nearly 15 years of 'invisible suffering' and the strength it took to continue despite ongoing difficulties.

Impact on Career and Daily Life

Hadid's illness has affected her modelling career, notably causing her to miss events such as New York Fashion Week in September 2025. She has spoken about waking with bone pain and extreme fatigue, sometimes sleeping up to 14 hours yet still feeling exhausted. In interviews, she shared moments of doubt and physical weakness, explaining how she has had to push herself to fulfil professional commitments while managing her health.

Hadid once said that the hardest part was being judged by how she looked, rather than how she felt. This message resonated with many fans who struggle with conditions that do not show visible symptoms.

A Message of Hope Amid Ongoing Challenges

Despite the setbacks, Hadid continues to share messages of hope and strength. In earlier posts, she encouraged others facing similar battles, writing, 'If you are struggling — it will get better, I promise.' She urged followers to stay strong, have faith, and keep moving forward.

While her recent hospital stay caused concern, Bella's network of family, friends, and fans remain supportive.