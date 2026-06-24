Millions of shoppers have been encouraged to buy 'greener' fashion in recent years. But a new ruling in the UK is raising an uncomfortable question: how much of the industry's sustainability marketing can consumers actually trust?

Adidas, Calvin Klein, and Uniqlo have had advertisements banned by the UK's Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) after regulators concluded the companies failed to adequately support claims that certain products were 'recycled.'

The decision goes beyond three advertisements. It strikes at the heart of a growing debate over greenwashing in fashion, a practice critics say can make products appear more environmentally friendly than consumers might reasonably understand.

At the center of the controversy is a surprisingly simple word: 'recycled.'

Calvin Klein, Adidas and Uniqlo ads banned for misleading ‘recycled’ claimshttps://t.co/vcsF8SYfNG — STV News (@STVNews) June 24, 2026

Why Regulators Took Action

The ASA investigated separate Google advertisements from Adidas, Calvin Klein, and Uniqlo that promoted products using the term 'recycled' or 'recycled materials.'

According to the regulator, the wording created a problem.

Without further explanation, consumers were likely to interpret the ads as meaning the products were made entirely from recycled materials. The companies, however, could not demonstrate that this understanding was accurate.

That distinction proved critical.

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The watchdog said environmental claims presented in absolute terms require a particularly high level of evidence. If advertisers use language that could lead consumers to believe a product is wholly recycled, they must be able to substantiate that impression.

In the ASA's view, these advertisements failed that test.

Calvin Klein, Adidas and Uniqlo ads banned over “recycled” claims https://t.co/XyXKdHyEwi — Retail Week (@RetailWeek) June 24, 2026

The Growing Problem With 'Green' Marketing

The ruling highlights a challenge that has become increasingly common across the fashion industry.

Consumers are paying closer attention to sustainability than ever before. Brands know it, and environmental messaging has become one of the most powerful tools in modern marketing.

Terms such as 'eco-friendly,' 'sustainable,' and 'recycled' now appear across product pages, advertisements, and packaging.

But those words do not always mean what shoppers assume they mean.

A jacket described as 'recycled' may contain recycled fibers, but not necessarily be made entirely from recycled materials. Regulators increasingly believe that if companies fail to clearly explain those distinctions, consumers could walk away with the wrong impression.

That concern is driving a broader crackdown on misleading sustainability claims.

Calvin Klein, Adidas and Uniqlo ads banned https://t.co/enJVHzGxP6 — Campaign (@Campaignmag) June 24, 2026

What Adidas, Calvin Klein, And Uniqlo Said

All three companies defended their advertising during the investigation.

Adidas said some products across its collections incorporate recycled materials and that it maintains internal documentation supporting those claims.

Calvin Klein argued that products within the advertised category contained what it described as 'environmentally preferred materials,' including recycled and organic materials.

Uniqlo maintained that consumers would understand its products contained recycled content to a meaningful extent and said its claims were supported through an international certification scheme.

Despite those explanations, the ASA concluded that the advertisements did not sufficiently clarify the basis of the claims being made.

🇬🇧 Three major retailers ads banned after misleading green claims https://t.co/5pclNEdihC — Neil Saunders (@NeilRetail) June 24, 2026

Fashion's Greenwashing Reckoning

The latest ruling is part of a much greater effort by regulators to police environmental advertising.

The ASA has spent the past several years scrutinising sustainability messaging across multiple industries, with fashion becoming a particular area of focus.

In December, the watchdog also banned advertisements from Nike, Superdry, and Lacoste over concerns that environmental claims could mislead consumers.

The pattern is becoming difficult to ignore.

Rather than targeting a single company, regulators appear to be sending a message to the entire sector: sustainability claims must be specific, transparent, and backed by evidence.

For fashion brands eager to appeal to environmentally conscious shoppers, that raises the bar considerably.

Why The Decision Matters To Consumers

The most important takeaway from the ruling is not that three advertisements were banned.

It is because regulators believe consumers deserve clearer information when making purchasing decisions.

'It's important that people can trust the environmental claims they see in ads,' said Miles Lockwood, the ASA's Director of Complaints and Investigations.

His comments get to the heart of the issue.

Many shoppers are willing to spend more on products they believe are better for the environment. If sustainability claims are unclear, trust becomes the first casualty.

That is why the ruling against Adidas, Calvin Klein, and Uniqlo could resonate far beyond the companies involved.

As scrutiny of the fashion industry's greenwashing intensifies, brands may find that simply using environmentally friendly language is no longer enough. Increasingly, regulators want proof, and consumers are starting to demand it too.

The bigger question now is whether this is the beginning of a wider reckoning for sustainability marketing, or just the latest warning shot in an industry still learning where promotion ends, and greenwashing begins.