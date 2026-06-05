Country music icon Bill Cody remains in intensive care, despite some uplifting news about his condition last week. His daughter Hannah announced Sunday that the country music broadcasting legend was admitted to the ICU over three weeks ago, and he has since undergone a series of tests.

Bill Cody Cleared for Organ Transplant

'After weeks of being on a roller coaster of emotions, tests, dialysis, medications, steps forwards and steps backwards, it was determined earlier this week that his only option for survival would be a double transplant, heart and kidney,' Hannah wrote in a statement to WSM Radio.

The good news is that Cody has passed all the medical tests needed to qualify him for the transplant. Hannah thanked all those who prayed for the positive outcome, which were thankfully answered.

Health Scare Puts Bill Cody on Life Support

Despite the earlier positive news, Cody is dealing with new challenges after his condition took a turn last weekend.

'Last night, his strength and ability to pump blood took a downward spiral and we got a call from his doctor early this morning that they were having to intubate him to put him on ECMO (a machine that does the hearts job for him),' Hannah explained.

'She's asking for prayers that his father doesn't experience complications from the life support, and that he would regain his strength in anticipation of the transplant,' she added.

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Hannah confirmed they're still searching for a donor for the procedure and is confident that the medical team will find a match.

'Pray that the transplant team that meets on Tuesdays will find him a candidate for transplant and get him put on the list,' she said. 'We need a miracle and we know God is able. Please if you're able, stop and pray for these things. Our family can't thank you enough. We love you all.'

A longtime announcer for Nashville's Grand Ole Opry, Cody's decades-long legacy has surpassed multiple milestones, including his induction into the Country Music Disc Jockey Hall of Fame.

He has also earned CMA, ACM, and Billboard Award nominations throughout his distinguished career as a country music broadcaster. He also hosted the WSM morning show 'Coffee, Country & Cody' for more than 30 years. In 2024, Cody was honoured with his own star onn the Music City Walk of Fame.

Supporters Rally After Hannah's Update

Hannah's update received an outpouring of support from Cody's fans and peers, including country music stars Dierks Bentley, Chris Janson, and Jake Owen. 'Friends. Prayer warriors. I believe in the power of prayer and my daddy needs prayers,' she pleaded.

'I just heard this news,' Country music artist Jo Dee Messina replied. 'Oh my heart. I love Bill so much. I hear him introduce me every night at my shows. He did the voiceover for the show intro. Please let his family know I am praying for a miracle. God is able.' 'Praying for our buddy Bill!' country music band Sawyer Brown also responded.

Singer-songwriter Stephanie Quayle also extended her prayers to Hannah, who remained courageous throughout his father's ordeal. 'Lord give his daughter supernatural strength and courage and that his doctors and everyone around him have divine discernment,' Quayle commented.

The underlying cause of Cody's organ failure has not been disclosed by his family. His peers offered full support towards his recovery, which hinges on the heart and kidney transplant. 'Please let us know how we can help with the donor list and help find him his matches, Quayle said. 'He has been so good to all of us. We can all help rally for him and your family.'