Barry Manilow has admitted he does not know whether his voice will fully recover after lung cancer surgery, in a candid interview with ABC News that left the 82-year-old singer confronting the possibility that he may never sing again. Speaking from the middle of his recovery, the Barry Manilow cancer update also confirmed that his first stadium show is still scheduled for 25 June, with Las Vegas dates to follow in July.

Manilow announced in December 2025 that doctors had found lung cancer after a bout of bronchitis led to further testing, and he later underwent a left lung lobectomy. The latest comments deepen what had already been a difficult stretch for a performer whose career has long rested on a voice millions of fans know by instinct.

In December, Manilow announced he’d been diagnosed with lung cancer. https://t.co/ex76C01ZwT — Mercury News (@mercnews) June 3, 2026

Barry Manilow And The Voice He Fears Losing

In his interview with ABC News' Chris Connelly, Manilow said the first sound check after surgery was the moment the reality landed. He said he 'didn't sound like me at all,' and admitted that the discovery was 'really upsetting' because he does not want his singing to stop.

Barry Manilow revealed this week that his legendary golden voice may have been permanently destroyed by surgery to save him from lung cancer 💔 https://t.co/uNIPIB4Sr4 🔗 pic.twitter.com/i7KM4aadNj — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 3, 2026

That is the raw centre of the story. Manilow was not talking in the abstract about recovery, but about the thing that made him Barry Manilow in the first place, the voice that carried him through stadiums, theatres and residencies for decades. He said he is in good physical shape and eager to return, but added that he does not know whether his singing voice will come back in the way he hopes.

It is the edge of surgery, and Manilow's comments had the plainness of someone who has had enough of polite optimism. He said he just hopes his voice is there when he steps back on stage, and that if it sounds good, 'that would be just great.'

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Barry Manilow After The Surgery

The news came after Manilow revealed that his lung cancer was caught early and that doctors did not believe it had spread. In the ABC account, he said the diagnosis followed months of bronchitis, which prompted tests and then surgery to remove the affected part of his left lung.

Manilow had previously spoken about a much harder period last year, when he said he was hospitalised with pneumonia and then admitted to intensive care after the operation.

Barry Manilow Makes ‘Really Upsetting’ Admission After Cancer Surgery https://t.co/hJ5Me0CgOs — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) June 3, 2026

He described the medical staff as 'extraordinary' and said there were moments when he wondered if he would survive. He also said the ordeal has made him look at his own legacy with more seriousness than he once did.

Manilow said he has been asking himself whether he achieved what he set out to do, and whether his music made people happy. It is the kind of question artists sometimes arrive at too late, though in his case the answer seems written across the reaction of his fans.

Barry Manilow And The Road Back To Stage

His current schedule remains intact for now, with the first stadium date listed for 25 June and Las Vegas residency shows set for July. Manilow has already had to reshape parts of his calendar during treatment, and earlier this year, doctors advised him to delay Westgate Las Vegas dates from 12 to 21 February so he could recover properly rather than rush back.

Barry Manilow, 82, admits that he fears his singing voice may be gone for good after lung cancer surgery https://t.co/MpRgYiFYF6 — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) June 3, 2026

He will turn 83 on 17 June, only days before the next run of shows begins. That alone gives the update a certain edge, because the timeline is tight and the stakes are personal. The man who built a career out of easy assurance is, for the moment, left measuring breath, resonance and what remains after surgery.

Cancer Update And What Comes Next

Manilow has not suggested he is walking away from the stage. If anything, he has sounded determined to keep going, even as he acknowledges that the result may not be the voice he once took for granted. He said he cannot wait to get back, but the remark landed with a caveat that now hangs over everything else.

The broader picture is unusually stark for an artist of his stature. Early diagnosis spared him chemotherapy and radiation, but it did not spare him the fear that his defining instrument has changed for good. For now, fans get the schedule, the reassurances and the hope. The only unresolved question is the one Manilow said out loud, he does not know whether that voice will be there when the lights come up.