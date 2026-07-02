Jillian Cardarelli has revealed she is living with stage 2 invasive ductal carcinoma after learning of her breast cancer diagnosis in May, and the country singer said she is now weighing treatment options while continuing to work in music and television.

Speaking to People, the 33-year-old opened up about the shock of the diagnosis, the symptoms she noticed, and why she hopes other women will not ignore changes in their bodies.

Jillian Cardarelli Breast Cancer Diagnosis Came In May

The news came after Cardarelli first learned on 21 May that she had breast cancer, just days after celebrating her fifth wedding anniversary with husband Brian Parker, working on new music with songwriter Jeffrey Steele and preparing to travel to Toronto for the second season of Crossroad Springs. She told People that, at that point, her mind was still on music, filming and scripts, before doctor visits, scans and pathology reports suddenly took over.

Cardarelli said she had been having regular ultrasounds since the age of 25 because of dense fibrous breast tissue, but those earlier checks had not shown anything unusual. This time, though, she noticed a lump and a feeling that something was different, along with a wave of fatigue, and chose to have it looked at rather than brush it off, which, frankly, is the kind of decision that can save lives.

Doctors later confirmed that the lump was a malignant tumour, and she has since been diagnosed with stage 2 invasive ductal carcinoma. The singer said the diagnosis has been emotionally hard to absorb, especially because she does not see herself as someone who 'should get cancer at 33 years old.'

Jillian Cardarelli Breast Cancer Treatment Plan

Cardarelli is now meeting doctors to finalise her treatment plan, with surgery expected to be the first step once more test results come back. She said she will be treated by the same oncologist at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute who has been caring for her mother, who has lived with stage 4 colon cancer for more than a decade.

For now, she is taking things day by day. In her interview, Cardarelli said, 'I feel fear and sadness,' and added that she is also carrying a measure of anger, while leaning harder on her faith than ever. She also said doctors have given her hope that the cancer can be treated successfully, although the full picture is still being worked out.

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That uncertainty is doing what it usually does, making life feel awkward and upside down. One minute she is talking about songs and scripts, the next she is in the dull, brutal world of scans, pathology and waiting. 'I don't even know what day it is anymore,' she told People.

Jillian Cardarelli Breast Cancer Message For Women

Cardarelli has not retreated from public life. She attended CMA Fest after the diagnosis and has continued to work while navigating appointments and treatment decisions, according to the interview and later reporting on her condition.

Her message, though, is the part likely to stick. Cardarelli said she wants younger women to know their bodies, trust their instincts and speak up if something feels off, rather than assuming they are being overcautious. That is hardly a glamorous public health slogan, but it is a useful one, and in stories like this the useful stuff matters more than the polished stuff.

She also spoke warmly about her husband, Brian Parker, calling him her 'rock' and saying he has been beside her through every difficult conversation and doctor's appointment. It was one of the few moments in the interview that sounded less like an update and more like a person trying to keep herself together in real time.

The diagnosis has not stopped her from looking ahead. Reports following her initial interview said she was still moving forward with music and acting projects, including the release of new material, even as the treatment plan develops. That mix of normal life and serious illness is a rough one, and Cardarelli seems to know it.

What she seems to be asking, without turning it into a speech, is simple enough. Pay attention. If something feels different, get it checked. It is not dramatic advice, but then cancer rarely waits for drama.