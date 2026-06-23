Clive Davis, the legendary American record executive who helped shape the careers of some of the biggest names in music history, has died at the age of 94.

His family confirmed that the five-time Grammy winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer passed away peacefully on Monday at his Manhattan home following an age-related illness. Davis had recently returned home after a brief hospitalisation for an upper respiratory tract infection.

Over a career spanning more than five decades, the influential music mogul transformed the industry through his work in rock, pop, R&B, and hip-hop, leaving a legacy that helped define the soundtrack of generations.

Read more Clive Davis Dead: Cause of Death, Net Worth, and Career Highlights Clive Davis Dead: Cause of Death, Net Worth, and Career Highlights

Clive Davis' Family Announced His Passing At 94

In a statement shared on Davis' social media accounts, his family paid tribute to the music executive as an 'iconic music legend whose vision, instincts, and relentless pursuit of excellence shaped the soundtrack of countless lives.'

They praised his extraordinary impact on the industry, saying he 'discovered, mentored, and championed the greatest artists in modern music history, leaving an indelible mark on culture that will endure for generations.'

The family also reflected on the personal side of Davis' life, describing him as 'Dad and Granddaddy, the steady presence at the centre of our lives, the source of wisdom, strength, encouragement, and unconditional love.'

They added: 'No matter how extraordinary his professional accomplishments, he never lost sight of what mattered most: the people he loved.'

Concluding the tribute, the family said that despite his immense influence on the music world, family remained his 'greatest pride and deepest joy.'

'Today, we celebrate not only a towering figure whose influence changed music forever, but the man who led our family with grace, generosity, and kindness. We will miss him greatly, cherish him always, and carry his love with us for the rest of our lives.'

The Man Behind Decades Of Chart-Topping Hits

Born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1932, Davis began his professional life as a lawyer after graduating from Harvard Law School. His career took a dramatic turn when he joined Columbia Records as an in-house attorney and quickly rose through the ranks, becoming the company's president in 1967 at the age of 35.

Under his leadership, Columbia expanded its artist roster and embraced emerging musical trends. After leaving the label in 1973, Davis founded Arista Records, further cementing his status as one of the most influential executives in music.

He later launched J Records and continued shaping the industry through senior leadership roles at Sony Music.

Reflecting on his unlikely path to success, Davis once told Leaders magazine: 'I learned on the spot. I accidentally discovered I had a totally unexpected and unexplained gift, ears. This was quite a surprise, but I could, and would, discover great all-time artists.'

The Artists Who Defined His Career

Davis became renowned for identifying and nurturing talent long before artists reached mainstream success.

He is perhaps best known for helping transform Whitney Houston into a global superstar, while also playing pivotal roles in the careers of Bruce Springsteen, Alicia Keys, Carlos Santana, Barry Manilow, Janis Joplin, and Aretha Franklin.

His ability to balance commercial instincts with artist development earned him widespread respect across the industry. Many of the musicians he championed went on to achieve multi-platinum success and international acclaim, helping define the sound of several generations.

Davis is survived by his four children, Doug, Fred, Lauren, and Mitch, as well as several grandchildren.