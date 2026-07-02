Country music singer and actress Jillian Cardarelli has revealed she is battling stage 2 breast cancer, saying her life changed in an instant after receiving the devastating diagnosis just weeks after celebrating personal and career milestones.

The 33-year-old artist said she was preparing for a busy period that included filming the second season of 'Crossroad Springs,' recording new music and celebrating her fifth wedding anniversary with husband Brian Parker when everything came to a halt. Cardarelli was diagnosed with stage 2 invasive ductal carcinoma on 21 May and admitted the past few weeks have felt like a blur.

'I don't even know what day it is anymore,' she said, explaining that her focus shifted almost overnight from music and television projects to doctor's appointments, scans and pathology reports.

The Symptoms She Trusted

Cardarelli said she had been monitored for dense breast tissue since she was 25 and regularly underwent ultrasound examinations that showed nothing unusual. However, she recently noticed subtle changes that convinced her something was different.

She recalled feeling unusually exhausted during a photoshoot, where she struggled to finish multiple outfit changes before needing to rest. Around the same time, she discovered a lump in an area of dense tissue.

Although she briefly wondered whether she was imagining it, her instincts told her to seek medical advice. Tests later confirmed the lump was a malignant tumour.

'My hope is that women hear my story and understand the importance of knowing their bodies, trusting their instincts and advocating for themselves,' Cardarelli said.

A Personal Battle Close to Home

The diagnosis carried extra emotional weight because Cardarelli has spent years watching her mother battle stage 4 colon cancer. She admitted it has been especially painful knowing her mother must now help guide her through cancer treatment after facing her own illness for more than a decade.

Despite maintaining a healthy lifestyle through regular exercise and good nutrition, Cardarelli said her experience has reinforced that cancer can affect anyone, regardless of age or fitness.

She acknowledged feeling fear, sadness and moments of frustration, but said her faith has become stronger since the diagnosis rather than weaker.

Read more Jill Smokler's Cause of Death: Scary Mommy Founder Dies at 48 After Silent Fight With Devastating Brain Cancer Jill Smokler's Cause of Death: Scary Mommy Founder Dies at 48 After Silent Fight With Devastating Brain Cancer

Treatment Plan Still Taking Shape

The singer is currently undergoing further tests before doctors finalise her treatment plan.

She said surgery is expected to be the first step, with additional treatment to be determined once all results are available. Cardarelli will be treated by the same oncologist who has cared for her mother at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.

According to the singer, her doctors remain optimistic and believe the cancer can be successfully treated, giving her hope of returning to a long and healthy life.

Continuing to Move Forward

Despite the diagnosis, Cardarelli has continued honouring professional commitments, including appearing at CMA Fest to meet fans while balancing appointments with medical specialists.

Great American Media CEO Bill Abbott praised her resilience, saying the network has full confidence she will face the challenge with the same strength she brings to her career. Throughout the ordeal, Cardarelli credits her husband Brian Parker for being her constant source of support.

'He's been my rock through this whole thing,' she said, adding that he has accompanied her to every difficult conversation and medical appointment.

Looking ahead, Cardarelli hopes sharing her experience will encourage other young women not to ignore changes in their bodies.

'If sharing my story encourages even one young woman to advocate for herself, listen to her body, or get checked sooner,' she said, 'then I believe there is purpose in this.'