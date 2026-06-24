Muni Long was given a week to live when she collapsed on tour in the US last autumn, and only a double lung transplant offered any hope of survival, the Grammy-winning R&B singer has revealed in a new interview.

After months of uncertainty around why Muni abruptly dropped out of Brandy and Monica's The Boy Is Mine tour. At the time, her team cited pneumonia. What was not made public was how quickly that diagnosis escalated into a full-blown medical emergency, compounded by the fact that Long lives with lupus, an autoimmune disease that can quietly attack organs for years before catastrophe arrives.

The 37-year-old songwriter-turned-solo-star had been riding the high of mainstream success. Her breakout hit Hrs & Hrs earned her a Grammy and cemented her as one of R&B's most in-demand voices. That momentum made it all the harder, she suggested, to say no when the high-profile tour offer came in.

'I should have never taken that tour, but there was so much going on in my life that I had to do it,' Long told Good Morning America. She described grinding through dates in the north-east of the US as temperatures dropped and her body struggled to cope. With lupus, cold weather can be punishing. Her immune system, already on a knife-edge, simply could not keep up.

Muni Long's Health Crisis Unfolded On Tour

Muni was repeatedly falling ill. She developed pneumonia and briefly stepped away from the tour to recover. Even then, she said, the instinct was to push back onto the stage rather than listen to what her body was clearly trying to tell her.

'I got really sick, I got pneumonia, I had to step away for a few dates,' she recalled. 'But I'm like this is not it, I got to go back.'

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She did go back. Within a handful of shows, the warning signs became impossible to ignore. Long described waking up unable to get out of bed for her call time. At the final date she managed to complete, she says she could barely stand long enough to sing.

'I was only able to do two songs,' she said. Her team and her family intervened, insisting she go home and rest. She returned for Thanksgiving, but rest did not bring recovery. She had been taking medication 'just to get through the day' for some time, and underneath the pneumonia diagnosis, something far more serious was unfolding in her lungs.

Long has been frank that she sensed for a while that things were not right. Autoimmune conditions can be insidious; fatigue, shortness of breath and recurring infections can be brushed off as side-effects of a busy life in music. In her case, those symptoms were the prelude to respiratory failure.

'Go to Hospice Or Get These Lungs': Muni Long's Stark Choice

What happened next, as Muni tells it, was swift and brutal. She woke up in hospital, surrounded by doctors who were no longer talking about rest or antibiotics, but a transplant list and survival odds.

'[The doctors] were all like, you need a transplant,' she said. 'I'm like, it sounds like you have a time. How long do I have to live? And they go, a week. One week.'

Her reaction was part disbelief, part gallows humour. 'My jaw dropped literally. I was like, 'That's rude.' But they just wanted me to, hey, this is not a joke, you need to make a choice. You can either go to hospice or you can get these lungs.'

In that moment, the questions that usually dominate an artist's life chart positions, touring schedules, streaming numbers fell away. The choice, as framed by her medical team, was stark. Either accept a double lung transplant and all its risks, or prepare for end-of-life care.

Nothing in Long's account suggests the decision was easy. Double lung transplants are rare and dangerous, with no guarantees about recovery or future quality of life. But she was clear about the calculation she eventually made. Survival, and the chance to raise her son, outweighed everything else.

Life After Transplant For Muni Long

Muni now says she is doing 'fabulous.' The worst appears to be behind her, though the full scope of her recovery is still emerging. Doctors have warned it could take six months to a year before she can safely perform again.

For a singer whose career rests on breath control and stamina, the uncertainty around her voice has been particularly stark. 'The ego and the vanity was like, what about my voice? What's going to happen?' she admitted.

What reoriented her, she said, was looking at her son and thinking about the years ahead that she still wanted to be present for. 'I think just quality of life was first. I can't sing if I'm not here.'

Her story, as told so far, is drawn from her own account on Good Morning America. There is still no independently published medical record of the exact diagnosis that led to the transplant, and no detailed public statement from her doctors. Until those emerge, some of the clinical specifics remain unconfirmed and should be taken with caution.

What is clear, however, is that one of R&B's most recognisable new stars came within days of dying, and that a major tour nearly became her last. For an industry that still often celebrates relentless grind and punishes rest, Muni's near miss lands like a grim parable about what it costs to keep going when the body is begging to stop.