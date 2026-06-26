Lionel Richie has postponed two major US arena shows in Chicago and Columbus after a sudden onstage medical scare in St Paul on Wednesday 24 June left the 77‑year‑old singer dizzy and unable to finish his performance, according to venue and tour statements.

The incident unfolded during Richie's concert at the Grand Casino Arena in St Paul, Minnesota, the latest stop on his current run with Earth, Wind & Fire. Around 55 minutes into the set, he told the crowd he had started to feel lightheaded, then made the unusual decision to keep singing while seated. By Thursday 25 June, the situation had escalated enough that doctors advised him to rest, forcing the cancellation of back‑to‑back dates and leaving fans asking the inevitable question: where is Lionel Richie now, and how serious is this?

No official diagnosis has been made public. The United Center in Chicago, where Richie had been scheduled to perform on Friday 26 June, said in an Instagram statement that he was 'under advisement by doctors to rest and return to full health.' The arena confirmed that both the Chicago show and Saturday's concert in Columbus, Ohio, have been postponed, and that Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire are expected to return to the stage in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday 30 June.

The venue added that Richie was 'heartbroken to postpone these two shows and cannot wait to be back performing for his fans,' apologising for the disruption and promising that new dates would be announced soon. Ticket‑holders have been told to await further information.

Health Concerns After St Paul Scare

The question of where Lionel Richie is now is, in truth, mostly a question about his condition. Physically, he was reportedly taken to hospital after leaving the St Paul stage, described as a precautionary move. CNN reported that the tour's drummer suggested Richie was suffering from dehydration, but that detail has not been confirmed by Richie's representatives or promoter Live Nation. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims, so take everything lightly.

What can be pinned down is what fans in the arena saw and heard. During Wednesday's show, Richie openly acknowledged that something was off. Addressing the audience from the front of the stage, he admitted he had become dizzy, then calmly sat down on a step, an almost surreal sight for a performer whose catalogue is built on easy, gliding movement.

'What I have learned about my years of being in the business. When you are feeling dizzy, sit your a-- down. And when you are feeling strange about yourself, sit your a-- down!' he told the crowd, drawing cheers and laughter as he tried to keep the mood light.

He then performed his hit Dancing on the Ceiling while seated, turning in a knowingly self‑mocking line that landed harder in hindsight. 'Now, I want you to know, that's the first time in the history of 'Dancing on the Ceiling' I've done it sitting down. That's a bad sign, y'all,' he joked.

Richie stayed seated for Three Times a Lady, a song that has followed him around the world for decades, before calling an unexpected intermission and leaving the stage. At that point, most fans seemed to believe he would return after a short break.

Instead, roughly 40 minutes later, it fell to saxophonist Dino Soldo to deliver the news no live crowd wants. Coming back out alone, Soldo told the audience: 'Unfortunately, Lionel is not feeling well. He won't be able to continue. And additional information will be available. Thank you for your patience, and your understanding.'

The show did not resume.

Fans Rally Around Lionel Richie After Tour Postponements

If Richie felt 'heartbroken' about shelving two sold‑out arena dates, his fans sounded more worried than disappointed. Within minutes of the United Center's announcement, social media comment sections filled with messages that had the tone of a global family thread panicking over an uncle who has overdone it again.

'We definitely will wait ❤️❤️❤️ feel better,' one supporter wrote under the Chicago venue's update.

Another fan tried to reassure him that the calendar could bend: 'Feel better, Lionel - Chicago will wait!'

A third made the point that most people quietly think when a 77‑year‑old legend is pushing through a heavy tour schedule: 'I would rather shows be cancelled then to have his health worsen.'

'Get well soon! Lionel 🙏💖🎼❤️🙏,' added a fourth, capturing the jumble of concern and fandom that often spills out online when a beloved performer hits a rough patch.

What is notable is how little impatience there was. Postponements can unleash a mad wave of anger over refunds and travel costs. Here, the dominant note was a kind of collective protective instinct, a reminder that even icons with decades of chart hits and Grammys are, in the end, just human beings who sometimes need to sit their a** down.

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For now, official messaging remains tightly controlled. There has been no detailed medical bulletin, no on‑camera statement from Richie himself, only the assurance that he is following doctors' orders and intends to be back on stage in Pittsburgh on 30 June. Until he appears under the lights again, that new date is more hope than certainty.

Still, the fact that venues are advertising a specific return, rather than cancelling a wider stretch of the tour, suggests those closest to him expect this to be a short enforced pause rather than the end of the road. Fans, for their part, seem prepared to wait as long as it takes. In the strange, unplanned quiet between shows, the question 'Where is Lionel Richie now?' has become less about geography and more about safeguarding the man behind the love songs he has been wheeling out for nearly half a century.