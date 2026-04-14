A Republican and a Democrat resigned from Congress within an hour of each other on Monday night, marking an extraordinary bipartisan reckoning over workplace sexual misconduct in the US House of Representatives.

Tony Gonzales of Texas announced he would 'file my retirement from office' when Congress reconvenes on Tuesday, April 14, while Eric Swalwell of California said he planned to resign his seat.

Both lawmakers faced bipartisan expulsion votes set for this week before announcing their departures, and both were under investigation by the House Ethics Committee.

A Former Prosecutor and a Navy Veteran

Swalwell, 45, is a seven-term lawmaker who was first elected in 2012 after defeating a 40-year incumbent. The former Alameda County deputy district attorney represents California's 14th Congressional District east of San Francisco. He served as an impeachment manager in Donald Trump's second Senate trial and had been a leading candidate in California's gubernatorial race until the allegations surfaced last week.

Gonzales, also 45, is a retired Navy Master Chief Petty Officer who served 20 years as a cryptologist with deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. First elected in 2020, he represents Texas' 23rd Congressional District, a sprawling border region stretching from San Antonio to El Paso. A father of six, he sits on the Appropriations and Homeland Security committees.

There is a season for everything and God has a plan for us all. When Congress returns tomorrow, I will file my retirement from office. It has been my privilege to serve the great people of Texas. — Rep. Tony Gonzales (@RepTonyGonzales) April 13, 2026

Parallel Scandals Bring Down Two Careers

Gonzales had been under scrutiny since admitting last month to an affair with a former aide, Regina Santos-Aviles, who later died by suicide. The House Ethics Committee launched an investigation in March into whether he 'engaged in sexual misconduct towards an individual employed in his office' and 'discriminated unfairly by dispensing special favours or privileges.'

A second former campaign staffer also accused the Texas lawmaker of sending sexually explicit messages and pressuring her for nude photos during his 2020 campaign.

Swalwell faced allegations from at least four women detailing experiences ranging from unwanted sexual advances to rape. A former staffer accused the California Democrat of sexually assaulting her twice when she was too intoxicated to consent. On Monday, the House Ethics Committee announced it was launching an investigation into his conduct.

Bipartisan Push for Expulsion

The simultaneous resignations came as lawmakers from both parties were preparing to bring expulsion resolutions against the two congressmen this week. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida had announced plans to introduce a resolution to expel Swalwell, while Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández of New Mexico said she would bring an expulsion resolution against Gonzales.

'We have successfully drained part of the swamp this week with the resignation of two very corrupt members of Congress,' Luna wrote on X following the announcements.

We have successfully drained part of the swamp this week with the resignation of two very corrupt members of Congress. Thank you for your attention to this matter. — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) April 13, 2026

Swalwell's downfall was particularly swift. He had been a leading candidate in California's gubernatorial race until Sunday, when he suspended his campaign after prominent allies abandoned him. Sen. Ruben Gallego of Arizona, who had chaired Swalwell's 2020 presidential campaign, said the congressman was 'no longer fit' to serve.

I support the ethics committee’s investigation and believe Eric Swalwell is no longer fit to be a Member of Congress. He should be expelled from Congress.



I want to be clear: I had no knowledge of the allegations of assault, harassment, and predatory behavior against Eric… — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) April 13, 2026

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the resignation 'the right thing to do.'

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office announced on Saturday it was investigating one of the sexual assault allegations against Swalwell, which allegedly occurred in New York in 2024.

What Happens Next

Both resignations will trigger special elections. In California, Governor Gavin Newsom must call a special election within 14 days of the vacancy. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has discretion over when to set an election date.

The dual departures maintain the current partisan balance in the narrowly divided House.

House rules prohibit members of Congress from engaging in sexual relationships with their employees.