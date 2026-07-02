For decades, Donald Trump's fortune was built on hotels, golf resorts, and luxury property developments. His name became synonymous with real estate. His latest financial disclosure, however, tells a different story. Cryptocurrency has overtaken property as the biggest driver of his business empire.

The mandatory disclosure, covering 2025, shows businesses linked to the US president generated at least $2.2 billion in revenue during his first year back in the White House. That is more than three times the minimum $622 million reported for 2024, before his return to office. Although the filing does not disclose profits or losses, it reveals a dramatic shift in where Trump's businesses are generating their income.

The disclosure comes as Trump continues serving as president while maintaining extensive private business interests, a combination that has again placed his finances under public scrutiny.

Cryptocurrency Becomes the Largest Revenue Source

The biggest change in Trump's business portfolio is the rise of cryptocurrency. Only a few years ago, Trump criticised digital currencies, calling them volatile and warning they could facilitate criminal activity. Since the 2024 election campaign, however, he has embraced the sector by launching several crypto ventures that now account for a significant share of his reported business revenue, according to The New York Times.

The largest contributor was World Liberty Financial, a cryptocurrency company launched with the involvement of Trump and his three sons. According to the financial disclosure, sales of the company's digital token generated hundreds of millions of dollars during 2025. The filing shows that a substantial portion of every token sale flowed to a Trump-linked business entity, creating a major revenue stream regardless of the token's market performance.

Another major source of income was the $TRUMP memecoin, introduced just days before Trump's inauguration. The disclosure indicates that sales of the token also generated hundreds of millions of dollars, making it another cornerstone of the family's expanding cryptocurrency business. Together, the two ventures generated more revenue than many of Trump's long-established real estate holdings.

Property Businesses Continue to Earn Millions

Real estate remains an important part of Trump's business empire, although it is no longer its biggest source of revenue. Trump National Doral in Florida remained one of the group's highest-earning assets. Mar-a-Lago also continued to generate significant income through memberships, hospitality, and events.

The filing also records Trump's sizeable ownership stake in Trump Media & Technology Group. However, the value of that investment fluctuated during the year alongside movements in the company's share price. In addition, the disclosure lists legal settlements received from media and technology companies while showing that several significant liabilities remain unresolved.

Ethics Debate Intensifies

The financial disclosure has renewed questions over the relationship between Trump's public office and his private business interests. Unlike several previous presidents who placed assets into blind trusts or distanced themselves from business operations, Trump continues to own companies operating in industries affected by government policy.

Read more Trump's Financial Disclosure Reveals $1.4 Billion Crypto Haul as 764,000 Wallets Sit Underwater on TRUMP Coin Trump's Financial Disclosure Reveals $1.4 Billion Crypto Haul as 764,000 Wallets Sit Underwater on TRUMP Coin

That issue is particularly significant in cryptocurrency, where the federal government plays a growing role in regulation. Government ethics organisations, including Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), have argued that Trump's involvement in cryptocurrency while overseeing an administration responsible for shaping crypto policy creates potential conflicts of interest. Congressional Democrats have also raised concerns about the overlap between the president's business activities and public responsibilities.

The White House has consistently rejected those criticisms, stating that Trump acts solely in the interests of the American public. It has also noted that the president is exempt from certain federal conflict of interest rules that apply to other executive branch officials.

Foreign Business Ties Draw Renewed Attention

The disclosure also highlights the international reach of Trump's commercial interests. According to The New York Times, one transaction attracting particular attention involved an investment by a company based in the United Arab Emirates into World Liberty Financial. The investment took place as Washington and Abu Dhabi continued broader diplomatic and economic engagement, prompting further questions from critics over foreign involvement in businesses linked to the president.

Beyond cryptocurrency, Trump continued earning millions through licensing agreements allowing overseas developers to use the Trump brand. Projects in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and several Asian markets generated additional revenue. Longstanding licensing agreements in India, Indonesia, Turkey, Vietnam, and Romania also continued contributing to the president's business income. Those agreements predate Trump's current presidency, but the latest disclosure shows they remain valuable while he serves in office.

A New Chapter for Trump's Business Empire

The latest filing illustrates how dramatically Trump's business empire has evolved. For decades, luxury property projects defined both his public image and commercial success. In 2025, digital assets generated more reported revenue than real estate, marking a significant shift in the structure of his business interests.

The financial disclosure is unlikely to settle the debate over Trump's finances. Instead, it is expected to fuel continued scrutiny of transparency, ethics, and the relationship between political power and private wealth as his presidency continues.