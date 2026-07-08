Donald Trump's MAGA Meltdown is no longer just a political slogan, it is a very expensive one for some of his own supporters. According to a report, retail investors who bought into Trump-linked stocks and crypto, including Trump Media and the $TRUMP meme coin, have collectively lost an estimated $7 billion (£5.24 billion), while members of the Trump family and their businesses have earned billions from the same ecosystem.

MAGA Meltdown Hits The True Believers

The news came after it was published from investors who said they poured savings into Trump-branded assets in the belief they were backing both a political cause and a business opportunity. Instead, many now say they feel stripped bare by a man they trusted, with one former investor saying, 'We're just poor cattle to them.'

The losses are tied to a wider surge in Trump-linked financial products that have turned political loyalty into something closer to a trading strategy. According to reports, Trump Media shares have fallen 56 per cent over the past year, while the $TRUMP coin has tumbled about 81 per cent in the same period. The arithmetic is brutal, and for plenty of small investors it has been pretty mad to watch their enthusiasm turn into paper losses.

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Chad Nedohin, who was once described as the unofficial captain of Trump Media's shareholders, said that Trump 'doesn't care about anyone.' It was the kind of line that lands because it sounds less like a quote and more like the end of an argument.

Another investor, Vadim Fistikan, said he put $205,000 (£153,000) into Trump Media after it went public, money his family had planned to use on a waterfront property in Florida, and now says that stake is worth only $30,000 (£22,000).

Trump Media, Crypto And The Broke Voters

Trump Media and the memecoin frenzy grew out of the same ecosystem that has fed much of the president's recent private-sector income. In June, Trump family crypto ventures had generated at least $2.3 billion (£1.72 billion) in profits, while outside investors suffered roughly equivalent losses.

These were not merely speculators hunting a quick win, at least not in their own telling. Some saw themselves as ideological backers, and that made the losses sting differently. Fistikan, speaking about his Truth Social posts, said other Trump supporters accused him of being a hater, even though, as he put it, he had been 'on board since day one' before ending up 'pretty much' broke.

Nick Pinto said that he invested $7,000 (£5,240) when Trump launched his meme coin in January 2025, then increased his position to $480,000 (£359,000) so he could gain entry to a dinner at Trump's Virginia club.

After selling most of the holding, he still says he took a $250,000 (£187,000) hit. There is no elegant spin for that. Just a very expensive lesson in what happens when politics and hype start flirting with the same wallet.

The Trump Family Keeps Winning

While supporters absorb the pain, the Trump family appears to be moving on to the next thing. According to reports, Donald Trump and his family generated at least $2.2 billion (£1.65 billion) in income last year, almost four times what was reported in 2024, with much of that money coming from supporters who bought Trump Media shares or the $TRUMP coin.

Other sources also reported that Trump-linked crypto ventures have been a financial windfall for the family while investors have eaten the losses.

World Liberty Financial, a Trump-linked crypto fund, reportedly earned Trump $799 million (£597 million)last year, and Reuters said the family received a 75 per cent cut of sales of its WLFI token. The token is down 74 per cent over the past year and trades at about six cents, according to the same reports.

The result is a split-screen picture that has become difficult to dismiss. On one side, a politically loyal investor class nursing bruises and a fair amount of anger. On the other, a Trump business machine that still seems to know exactly how to monetise belief, even when the underlying assets are sliding.

And that is the part that really sticks, because the people shouting the loudest about betrayal are, in many cases, the same ones who bought in first.