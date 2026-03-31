Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb has raised a provocative question that could rewrite our understanding of the universe: Have we just detected a 'black hole moon'?

On 12 November 2025, the international LIGO/Virgo/KAGRA (LVK) collaboration recorded an unusual gravitational wave signal labelled S251112cm. This detection was not remarkable for its volume, but for its impossible weight. One component of the merger appeared to be a sub-solar mass object, weighing significantly less than our Sun.

Conventional stellar evolution dictates that black holes and neutron stars simply do not form at such tiny scales. This discrepancy has led Loeb to propose a radical new entity in deep space.

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He suggests we are seeing a tiny stellar remnant, a neutron star fragment or a miniature black hole, trapped in the orbit of a much larger partner. If this 'moon' theory is correct, it represents a new class of celestial systems that produce ripples in the fabric of spacetime.

Astronomers are now scrambling to verify if this persistent 'hum' is the first evidence of a compact object moon. The discovery challenges the very foundations of how we believe massive stars collapse and interact in the densest corners of our galaxy.

The Hunt For The Sub-Solar Mass Ghost

The S251112cm event has become a puzzle for the global astrophysics community because of its 'chirp mass'. This value is a mathematical combination of the two objects involved in the signal. In this case, the estimated range was between 0.1 and 0.87 solar masses.

Most gravitational wave signals observed since the landmark 2015 detection involve massive objects. We typically see mergers of black holes at least five to ten times the mass of the Sun. Seeing something as light as 0.1 solar masses is like finding a pebble among boulders.

According to Loeb, this sub-solar mass implies the object is not a traditional star. Instead, it could be an exotic remnant formed through a tidal disruption event. This occurs when a larger gravity well shreds a passing star, leaving behind a dense, tiny fragment that begins a slow death-spiral.

How A Black Hole Moon Forms In Deep Space

Loeb's suggestion is rooted in the chaotic environments of globular clusters. These are spherical collections of millions of stars bound tightly by gravity. In these crowded stellar nurseries, three-body interactions are common.

A smaller compact object might be 'captured' by a larger black hole rather than merging with it immediately. Over vast timescales, this orbiting body would emit a persistent gravitational wave 'hum'.

The smaller body behaves exactly like a moon, but instead of reflecting light, it warps spacetime. This configuration generates a unique signature that differs from the 'chirp' of a standard merger. It is a persistent, low-frequency signal that hints at a long-term orbital dance before the final collision.

Globular Clusters And The Mystery Of Tidal Disruption

What makes S251112cm extraordinary is that it cannot be easily explained by standard models. To find an object smaller than our Sun that acts like a black hole requires an exotic formation channel.

Conventional physics suggests neutron stars have a minimum mass threshold. If an object falls below this, it should not be able to remain a compact remnant. This is why the tidal disruption of neutron stars is a leading theory for Loeb's 'moon'.

If a massive black hole tore a neutron star apart, the remaining debris could coalesce into these tiny, high-density fragments. These fragments then settle into a 'black hole moon' orbit. The LVK event is compelling because its false alarm rate is only once in 6.2 years, making it a statistically significant anomaly.

Einstein's Century-Old Prediction Faces A New Test

Gravitational wave astronomy is still in its relative infancy, having only been proven a decade ago. While Einstein's general relativity predicted these ripples a century ago, it did not account for objects of this specific mass range.

The absence of an electromagnetic counterpart for S251112cm means we have no light or radiation to confirm the find. We are essentially 'listening' to the universe in the dark.

Future observations with more sensitive instruments, such as the planned Cosmic Explorer, will be crucial. These tools will allow us to hear the 'hum' of these moons with far greater clarity.

For now, the 'black hole moon' remains a brilliant, speculative hypothesis. If proven, it would open a new frontier in understanding how gravity shapes the smallest and densest objects in the cosmos.