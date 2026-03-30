Thomas Markle, the 81‑year‑old estranged father of Meghan Markle, has revealed that he has found happiness in a new relationship, nearly eight years after his highly publicised fallout with his daughter and amid lingering health struggles.

The unexpected romance has attracted attention not just because of the age gap, but because it highlights how Markle's life has evolved in recent years.

A Relationship Born From Recovery

Markle's new partner is Rio Canedo, a 46‑year‑old nurse who cared for him following a series of serious medical complications. The pair met in Cebu, Philippines, where Markle was recovering from emergency surgery and lengthy rehabilitation after a blood clot led to the amputation of part of his leg.

In interviews, Markle has described how their connection grew during his recuperation. According to reports, Canedo had no idea who Markle was when they first met, but the two developed a bond as she tended to his health needs and supported him through a difficult period.

Markle told the Daily Mail that finding love again has brought him renewed energy and joy after years of sadness and neglect. He spoke openly about his belief that age should not be a barrier to experiencing peace and companionship.

A Life Marked by Health Battles

Markle's recent chapter comes after a tumultuous few years marked by serious health scares. In late 2025, he was rushed to a hospital in the Philippines with a blood clot that necessitated the amputation of his leg below the knee, and he has also battled heart attacks and a stroke.

His son, Thomas Markle Jr., has been a key figure in his care, accompanying him in the Philippines and helping him adjust to life after surgery. Markle has credited the local healthcare environment and his daughter's support network for providing him with a gentler pace of life and space to focus on his recovery.

It was during this period of healing that Canedo's presence became a positive force in his life, providing both medical and emotional care. Markle said he feels 'truly blessed' and has embraced his second chance at happiness, even acknowledging that critics might have something to say about the significant age difference.

Estrangement from Meghan and Royal Rift

Read more What Taylor Swift's Public Debut With Travis Kelce Reveals About Her Evolving Brand What Taylor Swift's Public Debut With Travis Kelce Reveals About Her Evolving Brand

Thomas Markle's relationship with Meghan fractured in 2018, shortly before her wedding to Prince Harry. In the lead‑up to the ceremony, Markle posed for paparazzi photographs, causing Meghan embarrassment and disappointment. His subsequent withdrawal from attending the wedding was followed by a breakdown in communication between father and daughter that has endured for years.

Despite the familial estrangement, there have been intermittent media reports suggesting attempts at contact. At one point, Meghan's representatives said she reached out during his health crisis, though the details were disputed, and sources close to Thomas said he did not receive direct communication.

Thomas has also publicly expressed a desire for reconciliation in the past, even writing letters and giving interviews about his wish to reconnect with Meghan, Harry, and his grandchildren. However, strained relations remain in the public narrative around the family.

Love and Longevity in Later Years

While the wider world continues to track the royals and their relationships, Thomas Markle's personal life has taken an unexpected turn. His willingness to embrace love and companionship in his eighties has drawn both admiration and scrutiny, particularly because of the sizeable age gap between him and Canedo, who is 35 years his junior.

Markle's story underscores the complex interplay between personal happiness, health struggles, and public perception. Life after repeated medical crises can be challenging at any age, and for someone as visible as he has been, the decision to seek joy again resonates as a deeply human choice.

'I never expected to find joy and happiness again at my age. I felt neglected and sad for so many years, but now I am enjoying life again,' Markle said, reflecting on his relationship with Canedo and his renewed outlook on life.

A Life Moved by Changing Priorities

While the estrangement with Meghan and the family rift continues to make headlines, Markle's new relationship with Canedo signals a different chapter defined by personal peace. Speaking about his renewed perspective, he has urged others to embrace love and not be limited by age or past pain.

In the Philippines, where he has settled with his son and partner, life appears to have softened from the years of turmoil and headlines that previously marked his story. While his connection with his daughter remains unresolved, Markle's own journey shows a man seeking happiness on his own terms.