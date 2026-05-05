The Met Gala 2026 delivered one of its most talked-about red carpet moments in recent years as BLACKPINK appeared together in full force, each member showcasing distinct interpretations of the night's 'Fashion Is Art' theme at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

The appearance of Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa marked a defining moment for the global K-pop group, with each member representing a different approach to couture, brand identity, and red carpet storytelling.

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Lisa's 'Third Arm' Look Goes Viral

Lisa emerged as one of the most widely discussed figures of the night after appearing in an avant-garde couture ensemble featuring intricate structural design elements that created a 'third arm' optical illusion. The look quickly circulated across social media platforms, becoming one of the most shared visuals from the event. According to W Magazine, BLACKPINK's presence collectively reinforced their status as global fashion powerhouses dominating contemporary red carpet culture.

Jennie Sparks Mixed Reactions Across Social Media

Jennie's appearance, meanwhile, generated mixed reactions online. While her styling remained consistent with her established luxury fashion identity, social media discussions reflected differing expectations among fans regarding impact and thematic boldness. Despite this, her presence remained one of the most photographed of the evening.

On TikTok, some users expressed criticism in comment sections, with remarks such as 'What is this hairstyle?', 'Sorry but it's not giving', 'Lisa won', 'That's great, but I expected more', and 'I'm disappointed for the first time'.

Other viewers offered more balanced praise, with one comment stating: 'They all look amazing, Jennie looks gorgeous in blue, Jisoo majestic, Lisa and Rosé look stunning'.

Overall, the reactions highlighted a split in audience perception, with Jennie's look becoming one of the most discussed elements of BLACKPINK's collective Met Gala appearance.

Jisoo's Debut And Rosé's Minimalist Couture

Jisoo's Met Gala debut was widely noted for its elegance and refinement. Her Dior-aligned look was highlighted as a significant career milestone, marking her first appearance at the prestigious fashion event. Fashion observers noted her presentation as a classic interpretation of couture that aligned closely with the evening's artistic theme.

Rosé took a more minimalist direction, presenting a sleek silhouette that contrasted with the more sculptural designs on the red carpet. Her Saint Laurent-inspired look sparked discussion among viewers, with reactions divided between appreciation for restraint and debate over its visual impact within the broader theme of the night.

TikTok And Media Compare Members' Looks

Across social platforms, particularly TikTok, clips from the red carpet rapidly gained traction, amplifying discussions around each member's styling choices. Viral footage of Lisa's ensemble contributed heavily to her dominance in online conversations, while group appearances further reinforced BLACKPINK's collective visibility.

Fashion media coverage also reflected the group's influence, with outlets such as W Magazine highlighting their ability to shape red carpet narratives through distinct yet cohesive styling identities. The group's presence underscored the increasing intersection between K-pop, luxury fashion, and global celebrity culture.

BLACKPINK's Appearance Signals Global Fashion Shift

As the Met Gala continues to evolve as a cultural and fashion benchmark, BLACKPINK's 2026 appearance stands out as a moment defined by individual expression and collective impact on the international style landscape.