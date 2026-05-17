A short video making the rounds online has sparked a wave of backlash after Bonnie Blue was spotted taking what looked like shots while sporting a very noticeable baby bump. The clip blew up quickly on social media and left people completely split over what they were actually watching.

People are now arguing over whether there was actual alcohol in her glass and if she is even really pregnant to begin with. A lot of viewers were immediately worried, but others told everyone to hold off on judging and pointed out that we might be missing some major context.

Viral Video Of Bonnie Blue Taking Shots Sparks Online Backlash

The whole drama started when a clip popped up showing Bonnie Blue hanging out with a group of people and giving shots. Naturally, her round stomach grabbed everyone's attention and got people guessing that she might be drinking while pregnant.

The footage went viral, with users jumping in to share their reactions and pass along their worries. Critics were quick to condemn the behaviour shown in the video.

One user wrote, 'The men around her seeing her with big belly and taking shots with her should be arrested !'. Another added, 'Who drinks with a pregnant woman. I can understand a lack of self control, but who wants to be seen with that?'.

Confusion Over What The 'Shots' Actually Contained

Read more Bonnie Blue Backtracks: Viral 'Real Bump' Photos Spark Chaos After Pregnancy Hoax Confession Bonnie Blue Backtracks: Viral 'Real Bump' Photos Spark Chaos After Pregnancy Hoax Confession

Despite the backlash, several users questioned whether the drinks in the video were alcoholic at all. Some pointed out that the footage does not clearly confirm the contents of the shots.

One comment read, 'Maybe they are health shots and not alcohol. Like ginger lemon turmeric? I'm not saying it is, she could have been drinking alcohol but I can at least give a pause to judge.'.

Others echoed similar caution, suggesting viewers may be jumping to conclusions without sufficient evidence. 'Hopefully it's not alcohol, people are allowed to do stuff if they are pregnant that doesn't mean she's drinking', another user wrote.

Claims Of Staged Content And 'Ragebait' Surface

Beyond the question of alcohol, a separate thread of criticism focused on the authenticity of the situation itself. Some viewers alleged the video may have been deliberately staged to provoke reactions and drive engagement.

'Ragebait. Its most likely fake alcohol. She rubs her tummy right after the shot. Showing that its for the baby. An obvious rage bait with her track record', one comment stated.

Another user suggested a broader strategy behind the viral moment, writing, 'Go and watch the documentary about her. She has a team of people that are experts in viral moments. They are professionals at staying relevant. I don't think half the things we see are true. I don't believe she's pregnant and I don't believe that is alcohol.'.

Adult star Bonnie Blue spotted taking shots with an enlarged belly 🧐 pic.twitter.com/KZUCBgxPQq — TaraBull (@TaraBull) May 17, 2026

Online Reactions Highlight Divide Over Intent And Impact

The debate has since evolved into a wider discussion about online content, authenticity and accountability. While some remain convinced the footage depicts irresponsible behaviour, others argue it reflects how easily clips can be misinterpreted once they gain traction.

A separate comment captured the scepticism surrounding intent, stating, 'She trolls people to stay relevant. She knows that camera is there, acts like it's a shot. Taking ppl to her sites or engaging in her socials, making her money'.

As the video continues to circulate, no official clarification has been issued regarding the nature of the drinks or the context of the footage. The incident underlines how fast a story can spiral on the internet, especially when people only have a short video and some strong opinions to go on.