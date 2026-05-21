A major shake-up has hit one of Thailand's most powerful business families after allegations of long-term sexual abuse inside the dynasty surfaced publicly, leading to the removal of a Singha beer heir from the family-controlled brewing empire.

The decision came from Boon Rawd Brewery, the company behind Singha beer, after intense backlash and internal scrutiny triggered by a viral confession-style video posted by Siranudh Psi Scott.

Read more Who is Siranudh Psi Scott? Member of Family Behind Singha Beer Empire Accuses Older Brother of Sexual Abuse Who is Siranudh Psi Scott? Member of Family Behind Singha Beer Empire Accuses Older Brother of Sexual Abuse

Viral Video Sparks Family Crisis

The controversy began when Siranudh Scott, a member of the Bhirombhakdi family, publicly announced his older brother Sunit 'Pi' Scott of repeated sexual abuse spanning more than a decade, starting when he was a child.

In the emotional video posted on his social media page, Siranudh described long-term trauma and stated that the alleged abuse had affected him for years.

Siranudh also alleged that other family members were aware of the situation after hearing a recorded confession of his brother admitting to the allegations, but no one stepped in to support him.

'Everyone in the family knew because they listened to the tape I recorded of my brother confessing,' he said. 'And yet, there wasn't a single adult in the family who would help me.'

Company Moves to Cut Ties

Following the public allegations, Boon Rawd Brewery moved quickly to dismiss Sunit Scott from all roles within the company. The decision was confirmed by the business, which is controlled by the Bhirombhakdi family, one of Thailand's wealthiest dynasties and long-time owners of the Singha brand.

The company's leadership, which includes senior members of the extended family, expressed regret over the situation and stated that it is cooperating with authorities as investigations continue.

Sunit has denied the allegations of sexual abuse, though reports indicate he acknowledged past 'rough' interactions between the brothers when they were younger, while rejecting claims of wrongdoing.

On 19 May, Boonrawd Brewery announced that Sunit 'Pi' Scott had been 'dismissed' from all positions within the company.

Cousin of the Scotts and Boonrawd Brewery CEO Bhurit Bhirombhakdi shared Sunit Scott's resignation letter online, which read, 'In order to ensure fairness for all parties, I hereby resign from my duties as an employee and executive until the matter is clarified and conclusively proved,' per The Independent.

Allegations Split One of Thailand's Wealthiest Families

The Bhirombhakdi family, ranked among Thailand's richest business dynasties, has long been associated with Singha beer and other beverage brands under Boon Rawd Brewery.

The case exploded particularly because of the internal nature of the conflict, where both the accused and the accuser belong to the same powerful family network, raising questions about how deeply the dispute has fractured relationships behind closed doors.

The allegations spread rapidly online after the video posted by Siranudh Scott went viral, prompting public outrage and scrutiny of the family's internal dynamics. Siranudh's claims that the family had prior knowledge of the abuse further added tension, placing pressure on the business to act decisively.

A Dynasty Under Unprecedented Scrutiny

While Boon Rawd Brewery continues its operations, the scandal has cast a long shadow over the Singha name. Once associated primarily with national pride and global brand expansion, the company now finds itself at the centre of a deeply personal and legal crisis.

With investigations ongoing and public attention intensifying, the case has shifted from a private family dispute into a national talking point.