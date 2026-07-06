Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were photographed arriving together for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding celebrations in New York on 3 July 2026, a joint appearance that has revived interest in reports that Cooper asked Yolanda Hadid for permission to propose to her daughter.

Hadid's close friendship with Swift makes the sighting more than a routine celebrity outing, as the wedding weekend has become a natural moment for fans to speculate which high-profile couple might be next. That context explains why older marriage rumours have resurfaced, even though the original report appeared months ago.

For Cooper and Hadid, the evening placed them inside a wider celebrity wedding conversation rather than simply providing another relationship update. Their presence at what has been billed as one of the year's major entertainment events brought their status as a couple back into focus.

Taylor Swift Wedding Puts Couple Back In The Spotlight

HERMOSA! Gigi Hadid junto a Bradley Cooper en camino al casamiento de Taylor Swift y Travis Kelce en New York, el 03 de Julio. pic.twitter.com/57bAObxF2c — Gigi Hadid Argentina (@GigiHadidARG) July 3, 2026

The pair were seen heading by car to the Madison Square Garden celebrations, with Hadid reportedly picking up Cooper in New York's West Village before the event. The outing offered photographers and fans a fresh public glimpse of the couple as the Swift–Kelce wedding unfolded.

Cooper and Hadid have been publicly linked since 2023. Their appearance at Swift's wedding placed them among a guest list already attracting attention, prompting renewed discussion about where their relationship might be heading.

Earlier Proposal Rumours Return

The renewed interest has also brought back previous reporting that Cooper asked Yolanda Hadid for her daughter's hand in marriage and wanted to build 'a solid family with her in New York'. That detail, first reported months ago, has reappeared in coverage because the couple's presence at Swift's wedding makes the relationship feel topical again.

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid were first photographed kissing in New York in March 2024, one of the earliest clear public signs of their romance. Since then, their relationship has developed through a series of relatively low-key public appearances and family mentions.

Yahoo Entertainment previously reported that Cooper had been described as 'terrified' of marriage, with earlier speculation suggesting he had paused wedding plans because of family concerns. The contrast between that hesitation and later reports of a traditional proposal request has helped keep interest in the couple's future alive.

Why The Wedding Timing Fuels Speculation

Gigi Hadid arrivando al matrimonio di Taylor Swift con un abito rosa! 🩷 pic.twitter.com/YfUO7rJKBv — Taylor Updates Italia (@TSwiftUpdatesIT) July 3, 2026

Hadid's presence at Swift's wedding is particularly notable because she is one of the singer's closest friends, which makes comparisons between the two couples likely. One pair has just married, while the other is again facing questions over whether an engagement is next.

The setting also helps explain why this is more than a simple reappearance of older rumours. The Swift–Kelce wedding is one of the most watched celebrity events of the summer, so any couple arriving together is likely to be drawn into a wider discussion about long-term commitments and what may follow.

Neither Cooper nor Hadid has publicly confirmed any engagement or wedding plans. For now, the reported blessing from Yolanda Hadid remains background context rather than confirmation that a proposal has taken place.

What Happened After The Wedding Weekend

Hadid and Cooper were later spotted leaving New York via an airport, a quieter follow-up to their high-profile appearance at Swift and Kelce's wedding. The sighting came after the pair had already drawn attention at the celebrations, where they arrived together in formalwear and were noted among the evening's celebrity guests.

The airport photographs provide a closing detail on the couple's movements after the wedding weekend, without offering further clarity on the status of any future marriage plans.