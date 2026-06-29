Ed Sheeran and DJ Martin Garrix surprised a couple by crashing their wedding in Chicago, prompting fresh speculation that the 'Thinking Out Loud' singer could also perform at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumoured wedding.

After performing at Soldier Field and Northerly Island respectively, Sheeran and Garrix made a surprise appearance at the wedding of Tessa Kindelin and Brendan Harty at Chicago's Adler Planetarium.

On Instagram, Sheeran revealed that Garrix had received a direct message from Mike Kindelin asking if he could crash his sister's wedding. Garrix later shared a video showing the pair heading to the venue and meeting Mike.

'Got my friends Martin here, and Ed. They decided to crash my sister's wedding,' Mike said.

Sheeran and Garrix then walked out to cheers and applause as their song 'Repeat It' began to play.

The surprise performance reignited speculation that Sheeran could also perform at Swift and Kelce's wedding. Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, have reportedly been invited, and Swift previously joked that it would be difficult to keep him off the stage on her big day.

Will Ed Sheeran Perform at Taylor Swift's Wedding?

Last year, during an appearance on the Capital FM Breakfast Show, Swift was asked whether Sheeran would perform at her wedding, with co-host Fleur East noting that the 'Shape of You' singer had spoken about being 'constantly asked to perform at people's weddings.'

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'Oh! I mean, it would be hard to keep him from it, I think,' Swift replied. 'He's like, "I'm always being asked to sing at weddings." It's like, "Ed, if there's a stage you know that you'll be on it." He knows what people want, and he wants to give people what they want.'

'That's the fun thing about our friendship is we both love performing, we love writing and we love singing. We're like, "Oh, don't make me sing! All right,"' Swift continued.

'We love what we do. We love to get up on stage. It's actually not that hard to talk either of us into performing at anything,' she added.

It has also been reported that Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw are expected to perform at Swift's wedding. While there has been no confirmation that Sheeran will perform, his surprise appearance at the Chicago wedding has added to the ongoing speculation.

Swift and Kelce are also reportedly planning to keep their wedding as private as Sheeran's 2018 ceremony.

'To this day, no one knows exactly who attended Ed Sheeran's wedding, and that's the model for this one. Total secrecy,' a source said.

Swift and Kelce's Wedding Guest List

Alongside Sheeran and Seaborn, other celebrities reportedly invited include Cara Delevingne, the Haim sisters and Gigi Hadid.

Actress and musician Suki Waterhouse is one of the publicly confirmed guests, telling Variety that she plans to attend.

'I'm gonna go to Taylor's wedding, and maybe I'll get some inspiration. It will be amazing,' Waterhouse said.

Zoë Kravitz has also reportedly been invited despite rumours of a feud, while model Keleigh Teller and her husband, actor Miles Teller, are reportedly not expected to attend following claims that Swift and Teller had a falling out.