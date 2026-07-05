The world of hip-hop is no stranger to rivalries and public feuds, and 50 Cent has taken another dig at disgraced music mogul Sean Combs, better known as Diddy. Reports emerged that Diddy was left off a list of pardon recommendations currently being considered by the White House pardon team, and this omission did not go unnoticed.

50 Cent, Diddy's long-time adversary, seized the opportunity to poke fun at him. In a deleted Instagram post, 50 Cent made it clear that he relishes any opportunity to highlight Diddy's misfortunes.

50 Cent's Deleted Instagram Post: A Humorous Jab at Diddy

Over the weekend, 50 Cent took to Instagram to share a carousel of posts. The first image featured Lauren Conlin's article in Los Angeles Magazine, detailing his July 3 performance at Donald Trump Jr.'s exclusive club in Washington, DC. The second image highlighted an article revealing that Diddy had been left off the current round of pardon recommendations, first reported on Friday, 3 July.

In her piece, Conlin pointed out that the 'In Da Club' hitmaker, who has been in a longstanding feud with Diddy, had previously mentioned he would 'reach out' to Trump to remind him of Diddy's past criticisms of the US president. When Diddy was not included among those being considered, 50 Cent seized the opportunity to take a dig at him.

'LOL 😂 YOU SEE HOW THE WORLD WORKS, you shouldn't say such nasty things about people,' 50 Cent wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post, clearly relishing Diddy's predicament.

Although he quickly removed the post, it reflected 50 Cent's penchant for using social media as a platform for his comedic jabs against Diddy. By highlighting Diddy's exclusion, 50 Cent aimed not only to entertain his followers but also to draw attention to Diddy's ongoing legal troubles.

50 Cent Trolled Diddy in His Super Bowl DoorDash Ad

50 Cent has been trolling Diddy amid their years-long feud. In February, he targeted the 'I'll Be Missing You' singer in his DoorDash advertisement that aired during the 2026 Super Bowl.

The ad briefly transitions to a voice-over stating, 'Delivering quality beef,' before returning to 50 Cent as he starts unpacking the contents of the bag. Among the items he reveals is a bag of cheese puffs, a clear nod to Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who is also known by the names 'Puffy' and 'Puff Daddy.' 'Don't want to be too obvious,' Fif remarks.

As he continues to pull items from the bag, he comes across a pack of combs. 'Oh, they sell combs,' he says, displaying it for the camera and adding, 'what a coincidence,' before tossing it aside with a chuckle.

Many viewed the light-hearted commercial as a clear dig at Diddy.

The Root of the Beef: A Look Back at 50 Cent and Diddy's History

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50 Cent and Diddy were once on friendly terms. However, their friendship soured in the early 2000s when 50 Cent attempted to sign Mase to his G-Unit label, only for Diddy to demand a $2,000,000 (£1,660,000) fee to release him from Bad Boy Records.

This led to 50 Cent calling Diddy 'unreasonable' and accusing him of stifling artists' careers. Their rivalry escalated further, with 50 Cent making repeated allegations about Diddy's possible involvement in the murder of The Notorious B.I.G., claims that Diddy has consistently denied.

50 Cent's recent antics serve as a reminder that in the world of entertainment, rivalries continue to fuel creativity and engagement, keeping audiences on their toes.

Meanwhile, Diddy is currently serving a 50-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey, after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution under the federal Mann Act. He has appealed his conviction.