Jason Durr has been confirmed as EastEnders' newest arrival, taking on the mysterious role of councillor Clive Masters in a storyline that could change life in Albert Square for Linda Carter and the community centre.

The former Casualty and Heartbeat star, 57, joins the BBC soap in a guest stint that has already prompted speculation among viewers over whether his character might yet become a permanent fixture.

Now, Durr is preparing for a new challenge as he joins EastEnders in a guest role that is already generating excitement among soap fans. While his stay in Albert Square is currently expected to be temporary, many viewers are already wondering whether the BBC might decide to keep him around for longer.

A Familiar Face Across British Television

Although many viewers instantly recognise Jason Durr from Casualty, his television career stretches back much further.

After training at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA), Durr steadily built an impressive résumé with appearances in some of Britain's most popular series, including Heartbeat, Midsomer Murders, The Bill, Silent Witness, Doctors and Agatha Christie's Poirot.

His ability to move comfortably between crime dramas, medical series and period productions made him one of the industry's most reliable character actors.

His biggest breakthrough came in Heartbeat, where he played PC Mike Bradley. Joining the long-running ITV drama in 2007, Durr portrayed the dependable village police officer until the series concluded in 2010.

The role introduced him to millions of viewers and cemented his reputation as a familiar face in British television.

Becoming a Casualty Favourite

Durr's profile rose even further in 2016 when he joined BBC medical drama Casualty as staff nurse David Hide.

Unlike many hospital dramas that focus solely on medical emergencies, David quickly became one of the show's emotional anchors. Compassionate, calm and quietly resilient, he developed into a fan favourite thanks to his supportive relationships with both colleagues and patients.

Over seven years, viewers watched David navigate professional challenges alongside personal struggles, including the loss of his son.

The storyline showcased Durr's understated acting style, earning praise from longtime fans who appreciated the humanity he brought to the role.

His departure from Casualty in 2023 marked the end of one of the programme's most recent character arcs, leaving many viewers disappointed to see him go.

New Arrival In Albert Square

Now Durr is swapping Holby's emergency department for Walford.

He joins EastEnders as Clive Masters, a local councillor who becomes involved in Linda Carter's campaign to save the community centre from redevelopment

As the storyline unfolds, Clive forms a close friendship with Linda, raising the possibility that their relationship could eventually become romantic.

Will Clive Masters Stay In Walford?

Officially, Durr's appearance has been announced as a guest role. But soap history has shown that guest characters often become permanent fixtures when audiences respond positively.

That possibility has already become a talking point among fans, many of whom believe Durr's experience and screen presence make him a natural fit for Albert Square.

His decades of television work have demonstrated an ability to portray grounded, relatable characters, the type of personality that has long resonated with EastEnders audiences.

His potential storyline with Linda Carter also arrives at an important moment for the character, who has experienced years of personal turmoil. If Clive proves popular, there is every chance viewers will want to see his story continue beyond its initial arc.

Whether or not that happens remains to be seen.

For fans of British television, Jason Durr's move to EastEnders looks less like a one-off appearance and more like the latest step in a career that continues to evolve. If Clive Masters makes as strong an impression as David Hide or Mike Bradley did before him, viewers may find themselves hoping that his stay in Albert Square is only just beginning.