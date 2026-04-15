Prince Harry's thinning hair became an unexpected talking point during his visit to Melbourne on Monday, as close-up footage and photographs from the Duke of Sussex's appearance with Meghan Markle triggered renewed debate online over whether he should shave his head. The couple, travelling commercially on Qantas for a four-day private trip, were photographed throughout a series of public-facing stops across the city, but it was Harry's appearance, rather than the itinerary, that quickly drew attention.

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The visit marked Harry and Meghan's first trip to Australia since their 2018 royal tour, this time as private citizens rather than working royals. According to Nicki Swift, the couple arrived in Melbourne on 14 April and visited locations including the Royal Children's Hospital and the Australian National Veterans Arts Museum, where images of the duke once again prompted discussion about his hair loss.

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At the Royal Children's Hospital, Harry appeared relaxed as he joined games with children and their families, wearing a dark suit with an open-necked shirt. One moment, when he leaned forward while speaking to a child, brought the top of his head clearly into view.

The footage highlighted just how much his hair has thinned across the crown. The report described the remaining hair on top as wispy, with the reddish hair at the sides still fuller but noticeably lighter than in earlier years.

🧵1/ "It was fun, Harry was very easy to chat to," pic.twitter.com/aOEhaWq7Az — Sayid 🃏 (@SayidMet) April 14, 2026

From certain angles, very little hairline was visible, leaving a 'wicked' view of the thinning across the top of his scalp. That appearance prompted a familiar wave of social media commentary suggesting the duke might be better off opting for a clean shave, an argument that has surfaced repeatedly in recent years.

Later, at the Australian National Veterans Arts Museum, Harry changed into a green top and joined children in craft activities while wearing a protective apron. Once again, the practical reality of bending down and moving through the room meant he was filmed from above and behind, which only intensified focus on his scalp.

The renewed attention is likely to fuel further online speculation about possible hair restoration treatment. There is, however, no indication that Harry has undergone any such procedure, and neither he nor Meghan has commented publicly on the subject.

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The Melbourne reaction did not emerge in isolation. Debate around Prince Harry's hair has circulated online for years, and the question of whether he should shave his head flared up again after his appearance at the Invictus Games in Vancouver in February 2025.

Harry and Meghan were photographed watching events from a suite, with one image showing Meghan resting her head on his shoulder and another capturing Harry turning to kiss her. It was the second image that drew the most attention online, with users focusing less on the affectionate moment and more on the extent of his thinning hair.

According to Nicki Swift, one user questioned why Harry had not travelled to Turkey for a hair restoration procedure, while another argued there came a point when he should simply 'give it up'. Others cast his hair loss as part of a wider Windsor family pattern, reflecting the familiar tone of online commentary around the royal family.

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On his second day in Australia, The Duke of Sussex travelled to Canberra, dedicating time to reflect on the service and sacrifice of veterans and their families, and to celebrate the strength of the Invictus community. pic.twitter.com/t6sagHqsIP — ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) April 15, 2026

That interpretation, however, remains social media chatter rather than anything grounded in expert medical opinion. The article itself does not cite any professional assessment of Harry's hair loss or its likely progression.

The scrutiny appears to have continued later in the year. According to the report, Meghan marked Harry's birthday in September 2025 with an Instagram post featuring what was described as a throwback image of him in a fighter pilot suit, with his red hair looking much fuller and more tousled.

That choice of image did not go unnoticed once it spread to X. With comments disabled on the original post, users on other platforms interpreted it as a subtle attempt to avoid drawing attention to Harry's current appearance.

There has been no public response from the Sussexes to that reading, and no sign in the article that aides or representatives have briefed on the matter. What is clear is that each new set of photographs continues to trigger the same cycle of jokes, debate and unsolicited advice about what Harry should do with his hair.