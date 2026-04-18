Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were filmed in Australia this week, where a brief exchange at a car door has fuelled new claims on social media that the couple's marriage is among the 'happiest in Hollywood.'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on a multi-day tour of Australia, with Prince Harry attending a series of official engagements while Meghan is understood to be holding private meetings. Each public appearance is being scrutinised online, with new video clips and photographs circulating on social media within hours. The latest moment to attract attention lasted only a few seconds but has quickly been framed as evidence of how the pair continue to operate as a team.

He absolutely handles her with such great care! Opens her door & takes that hand, it’s very important 🥰



🥹🥹 a love like this 🥰🥰#HarryandMeghan❤️ #HarryandMeghaninAustralia pic.twitter.com/TQkZAU5gNT — SK 💃🏾🕺 (@Rimmesfk) April 14, 2026

The Car-Door Moment That Went Viral

The clip at the centre of the discussion shows Prince Harry walking around to open a car door for Meghan, then immediately reaching for her hand as she steps out. There is no grand gesture or lingering glance, only a small piece of choreography that many couples would barely register. On X, formerly Twitter, it has been interpreted as a public glimpse of private tenderness.

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One user posted the footage with an almost forensic enthusiasm, admitting to zooming in to examine the interaction more closely. 'He absolutely handles her with such great care. Opens her door and takes that hand,' the user wrote, before adding, 'It's very important. A love like this.' The language is romantic but also reveals what a portion of the online audience appears to seek in these royal-adjacent clips: reassurance that the relationship is not only intact but thriving.

Replies quickly stacked up. 'I don't think he's ever done this before,' one user said, apparently convinced a new level of gallantry was on display. Another commented, 'Oh my goodness, he opens the door for her. Lucky Meghan.' A third focused on appearance rather than gesture, noting, 'Love how matchy matchy they are.' Another simply concluded, 'Prince Harry is such a gentleman.'

Perhaps the most striking response came from a fan who extended the discussion beyond royal circles into wider celebrity culture. 'I proudly say she's the only Hollywood star that is really, really happily married,' the user declared. There is no evidence to support such a sweeping claim, and little is known about the private workings of the Sussexes' marriage, meaning such comments remain speculative. The remark nevertheless underscores how Meghan, an American actress-turned-duchess, continues to be viewed through a Hollywood lens.

Not everyone online was convinced that a single courteous moment amounted to definitive proof of marital bliss. Some observers cautioned against reading too much into body language, noting that couples experiencing difficulties can also appear affectionate in public. The majority, however, appeared content to take the car-door gesture at face value, categorising it as tenderness and moving on to the next set of tour images.

A Busy Australian Tour

Away from the social media commentary, the schedule underpinning the Australian tour is heavy and at times solemn. While Meghan remains largely out of the public eye at private engagements, Prince Harry has been moving between cities for a programme blending remembrance, advocacy and sport.

The day reportedly began at a Melbourne AFL ground, where he met men taking part in Movember, the annual campaign using moustache-growing to promote conversations around men's health. During the visit, Harry spoke openly about his own mental health experiences as a new father and urged others in similar situations to seek help. According to reports, he told participants that new fathers are 'not alone' and should not be afraid to reach out for support.

On the more formal end of the itinerary, the duke is set to visit the Australian War Memorial alongside Indigenous veterans. The engagement carries clear weight, linking his military background with Australia's history of service and sacrifice. It also underlines that the trip is not simply a soft-focus photo opportunity for the Sussexes, but a platform for causes Prince Harry has repeatedly supported, including veterans' welfare and mental health awareness.

That contrast between the lightness of the viral moment and the seriousness of the official programme is hard to ignore. One part of the tour is likely to be remembered, at least online, for a fleeting shot of Meghan stepping out of a car. Another is centred on conversations with men navigating depression, anxiety and the pressures of fatherhood.

Whether attention falls on the courteous gesture at a car door or on the more substantive speeches at sports grounds and memorials reflects as much about public appetite for royal storytelling as it does about the couple themselves.