Buckingham Palace has contradicted representatives for the Duke of Sussex after they said Prince Harry had accepted an invitation to stay at Buckingham Palace during his latest visit to London. Palace sources said the accommodation offer had already expired because Harry's team did not confirm the arrangements before an internal deadline.

Prince Harry arrived in the UK on Monday for a five-day visit marking the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham. The Duke founded the international sporting event for wounded and injured service personnel in 2014.

The Duke is travelling without the Duchess of Sussex, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet after security arrangements prevented the family from accompanying him to London. Harry's spokesperson said he spent last week arranging private security after publicly funded police protection was not provided for his family during the London visit.

Palace and Harry's Team Offer Different Accounts

The disagreement emerged shortly before Harry's arrival after his spokesperson said the Duke had accepted an invitation from King Charles III to stay at Buckingham Palace during the visit.

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Buckingham Palace disputed that account, saying the offer had already lapsed because Harry's team failed to confirm the arrangements before the deadline. Palace sources said hosting guests at the King's official London residence requires advance notice to arrange staffing and security.

According to palace sources, officials made several requests for clarification last week but did not receive formal confirmation. They said the accommodation offer was treated as declined before Harry's representatives later confirmed he wished to accept it.

Harry's spokesperson disputed the Palace's account, saying the Duke accepted the invitation only after alternative security arrangements had been finalised. The spokesperson questioned why the accommodation offer was withdrawn after Harry had formally accepted it.

Palace sources also told British media that accommodation at another royal residence could still be made available during future visits.

Security Arrangements Delayed Harry's Response

Harry's spokesperson said delays in confirming accommodation were linked to security arrangements after RAVEC, the committee responsible for deciding protective security for members of the Royal Family and other public figures, declined to provide publicly funded police protection for the Duke's family during the London visit.

Security has remained a source of legal disputes since Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and moved to North America. After losing a legal challenge over his security arrangements last year, Harry said it was 'impossible' to bring his family to the UK safely under the current arrangements.

It has not been confirmed whether Meghan, Archie and Lilibet will join Harry during other parts of the trip outside London.

Invictus Visit Overshadowed by Legal Case

Harry's visit also coincides with an expected High Court judgment in his privacy case against Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Daily Mail. Harry and several other public figures have accused the publisher of unlawful information gathering, allegations the company denies.

Harry's engagements this week are expected to focus on promoting the Birmingham 2027 Invictus Games ahead of the one-year countdown to the event.

Buckingham Palace has not said whether the Duke will meet King Charles during the visit. The pair are last understood to have met at Clarence House in September 2025, while the King continued treatment for cancer.