Buckingham Palace's latest row with the Duke of Sussex over his accommodation plans for an upcoming London visit has put one of the royal family's oldest rules under the spotlight: when the Palace extends an invitation, the response must be prompt, clear and final.

The Dispute That Exposed a Palace Protocol Breakdown

According to Buckingham Palace, Prince Harry was offered accommodation at a royal residence ahead of his visit to London this week. His team failed to confirm whether he would accept, and then formally declined the invitation. When the Sussex team subsequently changed their position and accepted the offer, the Palace said it was too late to make the necessary arrangements and provide adequate staffing. Harry was informed on Saturday evening that the stay would not be possible.

Read more Is Meghan Markle Avoiding the UK? Butler Claims Royal Security Row Is Just an Excuse Is Meghan Markle Avoiding the UK? Butler Claims Royal Security Row Is Just an Excuse

The Duke of Sussex's team disputed this version of events entirely, describing the offer as having been formally accepted before being withdrawn at the last moment. Both sides have since issued contradictory accounts, with no sign of either accepting the other's version of what happened.

Whatever the truth of the matter, the episode illustrates precisely why response time to a royal invitation is not a matter of courtesy but of operational necessity.

Why a Late RSVP to the Palace Is Never a Minor Matter

Royal invitations issued by Buckingham Palace are not treated as ordinary social requests. Under centuries of established protocol, an invitation from the Sovereign is considered a royal command. Accepting or formally declining with a stated reason is mandatory. Simply failing to respond, or changing one's answer at short notice, is a significant breach of the expected standard.

The practical consequences of a late or uncertain response are considerable. Palace security operations require exact, pre-vetted guest lists submitted well in advance. Late confirmations can result in entry being denied at the gates regardless of the circumstances. For overnight stays, the logistical demands are even greater, requiring staffing arrangements, room preparation and security protocols that cannot be assembled at short notice.

Beyond the operational requirements, there is the matter of diplomatic etiquette. The Palace also cited concerns about the optics of Harry staying at the symbolic headquarters of the monarchy while a high-profile court case against Associated Newspapers was producing its verdict on Tuesday, raising questions about the King's position of neutrality. The Sussex team rejected this as a factor, noting the timing of the verdict had been known the previous week.

The Rules That Have Governed Royal Invitations for Centuries

According to Debrett's, the authority on British etiquette, invitations from the Royal Family follow a strict and well-established format. Invitations from the Sovereign are issued as commands, and replies must be formally worded to reflect this. A prior engagement is not considered sufficient reason for non-attendance. Reasons for declining must always be stated clearly and promptly.

For events such as state banquets, garden parties and private stays at royal residences, the Royal Household requires accurate numbers and confirmed guest details well in advance to manage seating, catering and security. Once those arrangements are in place, a late change of position creates a disruption that is not simply inconvenient but, in some circumstances, insurmountable.

The Duke of Sussex's situation this week, whatever its precise cause, is a vivid illustration of why that rule exists. At the Palace, a timely and unambiguous response is not optional. It is the first requirement of being a guest.