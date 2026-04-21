The Onion has reportedly reached a deal to take control of Alex Jones' Infowars in a move that could see the controversial conspiracy media platform transformed into a satirical outlet, pending court approval.

The arrangement involves a licensing agreement valued at $81,000 (£59,903) per month for the Infowars domain name and intellectual property, according to reports. The deal remains subject to approval by a bankruptcy court-appointed administrator and a judge, with legal proceedings still ongoing.

The development comes after years of financial and legal turmoil surrounding Infowars, following high-profile defamation judgments against its founder, Alex Jones.

Read more Ex-MAGA Firebrand Alex Jones Turns On Trump And Backs Shock Bid To Oust Him Over 'Apocalyptic' Iran Threats Ex-MAGA Firebrand Alex Jones Turns On Trump And Backs Shock Bid To Oust Him Over 'Apocalyptic' Iran Threats

Licensing Deal Structure

Under the reported agreement, The Onion's parent company, Global Tetrahedron, would obtain rights to operate Infowars.com through a temporary licensing structure, as reported by Variety. The deal is understood to run for an initial six-month period, with an option to renew for a further six months.

The arrangement covers the use of Infowars' domain name and associated intellectual property, rather than a full outright purchase of assets. The reported monthly payment of $81,000 (£59,903) forms part of the licensing terms, which were negotiated under the supervision of a court-appointed administrator managing the bankruptcy process.

Any transfer of control remains dependent on formal approval by a judge overseeing the case, meaning the transition has not yet taken effect.

Bankruptcy Case and Legal Background

The potential takeover comes amid the ongoing bankruptcy proceedings of Infowars' parent company, which entered financial collapse following major defamation lawsuits. Alex Jones was ordered to pay approximately $1.4 billion (£1.035 billion) in damages to families of victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting after he falsely claimed the attack was staged.

Those rulings, delivered in 2022, were upheld after Jones exhausted appeals, including a rejected challenge to the Supreme Court. The financial liabilities led to court-supervised restructuring and the attempted liquidation of Infowars assets.

In a previous development, a cash bid by The Onion to acquire Infowars assets was rejected by a Texas bankruptcy judge in late 2024. The court raised concerns about procedural clarity in the auction process and noted that creditor interests required better financial resolution.

Planned Satirical Rebrand of Infowars Platform

If approved, the licensing agreement would allow The Onion to relaunch Infowars as a satirical digital platform. The company has indicated that the site would be restructured as a comedy network, blending established and emerging comedic voices.

Creative direction is expected to involve figures associated with internet and television comedy, with plans to reposition Infowars as a platform for satirical commentary on media and culture. The Onion has described the initiative as an expansion of its role in digital satire and online publishing.

The relaunch would mark a significant transformation of a platform previously associated with conspiracy-driven content into one focused on parody and humour, although operational details remain subject to court approval.

Reactions from Legal and Media Stakeholders

Representatives connected to the Sandy Hook families have previously expressed support for efforts to prevent further harm associated with Infowars' historical content. Legal counsel involved in the defamation cases has described the bankruptcy process as a mechanism to ensure accountability and financial restitution.

The Onion's leadership has framed the reported deal as part of a broader effort to reshape a controversial media property into a structured satire platform, though implementation depends on judicial sign-off.

Alex Jones has not issued a formal public response to the reported licensing agreement. Infowars continues to operate under court supervision as the bankruptcy process progresses, with its future ownership and operational direction still unresolved.