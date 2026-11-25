President Donald Trump said on 25 November that the Army's mitigation measures had 'far exceeded expectations' following a controlled detonation at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said its real-time monitors had detected no airborne lead during the initial monitoring period.

The operation destroyed about 68 drums containing more than 9,700 pounds of degraded lead azide, measured by net explosive weight, at the plant in Middletown, Iowa. The Army said the material had recrystallised in storage, making the drums unsafe to move or open. The EPA said it would continue air monitoring and collect environmental samples after the detonation.

Army Carries Out a Controlled Detonation

The lead azide was held in two earth-covered magazines at the plant. The Associated Press reported that the stockpile had been transferred to Iowa from military installations around the country in 2009. During a routine inspection in March 2026, personnel found that the material had begun to recrystallise, increasing its sensitivity to shock and friction.

Lead azide is a primary explosive used to initiate larger explosive charges in military munitions. Crystallised material had accumulated on the outside of the drums, including around their lids. A multi-agency technical assessment concluded that an in-place controlled detonation was the only viable method of eliminating the hazard. Explosive ordnance disposal specialists from the Army's 71st Ordnance Group carried out the operation.

EPA Monitors Record No Airborne Lead in Initial Readings

The Army used two-storey sand-filled barriers, soil backfill, foam, gel blocks, water walls and misting systems to limit the spread of dust during the detonation. Before the operation, the EPA collected 1,216 baseline samples: 650 soil, 297 dust, 210 water and 59 air samples. It deployed 300 employees and contractors to Middletown and surrounding areas. The pre-detonation samples established background conditions, not the operation's environmental impact.

The Associated Press reported that EPA monitors around the plant detected no airborne lead during the first 15 minutes after the detonation. More than an hour after the blasts, the agency's real-time monitors were still reporting no airborne lead. Those readings do not establish whether lead particles settled on nearby soil, buildings, farms or other surfaces.

FEMA Advises Residents to Relocate or Shelter Indoors

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recommended temporary relocation for Middletown residents and people living within a five-mile cone extending southwest of the plant. It offered transport, temporary accommodation and food to residents who chose to relocate. Those outside the relocation zone were advised to shelter indoors, close windows and doors, and set ventilation systems to recirculate indoor air.

About an hour before the detonation, FEMA issued a final alert telling residents within 20 miles, including those in Middletown, Augusta and Burlington, to shelter indoors with windows closed. The alert said evacuation was no longer safe or advised. Lead exposure can harm the brain and nervous system. Young children and pregnant women are among those at greater risk.

Court Ruling Cleared Way for Operation as Testing Continues

The detonation proceeded after the US Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit on 23 November denied an emergency motion by the Iowa Environmental Council and the Sierra Club to stay the EPA's emergency permit. The court concluded that the groups had not demonstrated that they were likely to succeed in challenging the permit and lifted an administrative stay that had temporarily halted it.

The judges acknowledged that the controlled detonation would pose environmental and health risks. But they weighed those risks against the possibility of an uncontrolled explosion, which could occur without the same safety measures.

The court concluded that a controlled operation with safeguards better reduced the risk of irreparable harm. Its decision addressed the request for an emergency stay, not the final merits of the environmental groups' challenge or the operation's eventual environmental effects.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said initial feedback from state experts and federal partners indicated that the operation had been successful. Her assessment was preliminary and preceded the completion of post-detonation environmental testing.

The EPA said it would continue air monitoring and collect soil, water and surface samples. The results will help establish whether lead particles settled beyond the plant and whether further remediation is needed.