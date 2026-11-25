US President Donald Trump awarded disbarred lawyer and long-time political ally Rudy Giuliani the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Tuesday, 24 November, a year after granting him a pardon covering potential federal offences linked to efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

The 82-year-old former New York City mayor received America's highest civilian honour during a White House ceremony closed to the press. In a statement, Giuliani said, 'I share the credit with all the men and women who worked with me, disagreed with me and loved me—particularly those who lost their lives in the causes we undertook together.'

From New York Mayor to Trump's Personal Lawyer

A former federal prosecutor who served two terms as New York City mayor, Giuliani gained international recognition for his leadership following the terrorist attacks of 11 September 2001. His response to the tragedy earned him Time magazine's Person of the Year in 2001. He repeatedly assured New Yorkers that the city would recover and rebuild while attending numerous funerals for victims of the attacks.

As one of Trump's personal lawyers during his first presidential term, Giuliani played a prominent role in promoting false claims that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen from Trump, presenting allegations before state legislators and during widely publicised news conferences. He also addressed Trump's supporters at the Stop the Steal rally in Washington on 6 January 2021, the day of the US Capitol attack.

Disbarment, Defamation, and a Presidential Pardon

Giuliani's involvement in the election dispute triggered a series of legal battles that ultimately led to his disbarment. He was later indicted in Georgia over alleged efforts to overturn the state's 2020 election results and identified as an unindicted co-conspirator in a federal indictment of Trump. The Georgia case was subsequently dismissed, while federal prosecutors dropped their case against Trump following his 2024 election victory.

In 2023, a jury awarded approximately $148 million in damages to two former Georgia election workers whom Giuliani had falsely accused of election misconduct. The parties reached a settlement in January 2025.

Giuliani was also disbarred in New York and the District of Columbia in 2024. A New York court concluded that he had 'repeatedly and intentionally made false statements' concerning the 2020 presidential election.

In November 2025, Trump pardoned Giuliani for potential federal offences connected to efforts to overturn the 2020 election. However, presidential pardons do not extend to state criminal charges or reverse disbarment decisions.

Democrat Condemns Trump's Decision

Democratic congressman Jerry Nadler of New York condemned the award on Tuesday, criticising Giuliani's efforts to overturn the 2020 election and his handling of public health concerns following the 9/11 attacks. In a post on X, Nadler criticised Giuliani's public assurances about environmental safety in the aftermath of the attacks.

As Mayor of New York City after the terror attacks on 9/11, Rudy Giuliani lied to victims and the world about the health dangers from the toxins in the air — exacerbating the suffering of Lower Manhattan residents and heroes. Just as egregiously, he led efforts to undermine… — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) November 24, 2026

Research cited by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has linked exposure at the World Trade Center site to an increased risk of certain cancers among rescue and recovery workers.

An Honour Reserved for Exceptional Contributions

Established in 1945, the Medal of Freedom initially honoured civilian contributions to wartime efforts. President John F. Kennedy broadened its scope in 1963, recognising exceptional achievements across public service, science, arts, and other fields. Prominent recipients have included Nelson Mandela, Mother Teresa, and actor Michael J. Fox.