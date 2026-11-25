An Ontario teacher who attracted international attention for wearing large prosthetic breasts in class has been awarded C$20,000 (about £10,700) after an arbitrator found a school board discriminated against him by identifying his new workplace.

The ruling concerned the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board's handling of Kerry Lemieux's return to teaching, rather than his appearance while working for the separate Halton District School Board. Arbitrator Mark Hart found that the Hamilton board's communication to parents breached human rights and workplace safety legislation.

Halton Photos Sparked International Attention

Lemieux had worked full-time for the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board since 2007 before taking unpaid leave to teach for Halton during the 2022–23 academic year.

Ontario teacher Kerry Lemieux, who made international headlines for wearing prosthetic breasts while teaching, has been awarded $20,000 after an arbitrator ruled his school board discriminated against him pic.twitter.com/YBuq7zVdBM — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) November 25, 2026

While teaching at a high school in Oakville, he began presenting as a woman at work, wearing women's clothing and using a female name. Photographs showing him teaching while wearing large prosthetic breasts subsequently circulated online, attracting international media coverage and prompting protests and bomb threats at the school.

Halton placed Lemieux on paid leave in February 2023. He later successfully applied to return to Hamilton, hoping to resume teaching away from the publicity surrounding the controversy.

Kerry Lemieux Had Sought a Fresh Start

The arbitration decision identified Lemieux as gender-fluid and noted that he used he/him pronouns during the hearing. It also recorded that he chose to present as male when returning to Hamilton because he feared further bomb threats unless he stopped presenting as a woman.

Canadian Transgender teacher Kayla Lemieux spotted in Ontario without gigantic Z Cup prosthetic breasts. 🇨🇦



The trans teacher previously claimed that his massive breasts were real and were due to a rare condition known as ‘gigantomastia.’



He only appears to wear the breasts… pic.twitter.com/5bcWc2Mlbq — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) September 1, 2023

'He was hopeful that the upcoming year would be a fresh start, and a return to a quiet, private life,' the decision stated.

His decision was intended to protect his privacy and the interests of his students.

Hamilton Board Introduced Additional Security Measures

In June 2023, a social media post circulated a rumour about Lemieux's appointment. Hart said it remained 'entirely unclear' how the information became public.

After troubling messages reached the school, the Hamilton board established a crisis response team and introduced additional security precautions. These included locked doors, designated student entrances and exits, and advance notice of visits by parents and guardians.

The board subsequently sent a letter to families at Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School in August 2023 explaining the arrangements. It hoped the communication would 'turn down the volume' surrounding the situation and reassure parents about safety measures.

Arbitrator Found Disclosure Was Unnecessary

The letter referred to an 'experienced educator' whose gender expression had attracted public attention elsewhere. Although it did not name Lemieux, Hart found that its wording effectively identified him and revealed his new workplace.

The arbitrator ruled that the board could have explained the additional security arrangements without disclosing information that made Lemieux identifiable. While some media attention might have occurred regardless, the letter directly contributed to renewed scrutiny.

Teacher Described Media Pursuit as Frightening

The renewed attention also affected Lemieux's privacy. Reporters followed him by car from school to a police station on 5 September 2023, where he had gone to discuss police escorts.

The following day, journalists sought photographs at the school and waited outside his residential building. Lemieux described the pursuit as invasive and frightening.

The board received more than 20 bomb threats that September. However, Hart did not hold it responsible for every threat, instance of harassment or media report connected to the controversy.

Discrimination Award Fell Below Union's Request

Hart found that the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board breached the Ontario Human Rights Code and its obligations under the Occupational Health and Safety Act, including the duty to take every precaution reasonable in the circumstances to protect a worker.

He awarded Lemieux C$20,000 in general damages, below the C$75,000 (about £40,000) sought by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation.

The arbitrator also rejected a proposed disclosure ban, finding it too broad and unworkable.

The board did not respond before the original report's deadline. The union said it did not comment on arbitration awards, while Lemieux could not be reached.