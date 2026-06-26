Internet users were left stunned after a leading search engine falsely claimed that a prominent American political figure had died from rabies, exposing how an online hoax briefly fooled an AI-powered search tool and reigniting concerns over the reliability of artificial intelligence.

The AI search feature on DuckDuckGo recently claimed that US President Donald Trump had died from rabies earlier this month. It went on to claim that Vice President JD Vance had already succumbed to the incurable virus before Trump.

Clicking the cited evidence leads to a story apparently published by a local West Virginia broadcaster, claiming Trump intentionally allowed Vance to bite him because Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr had suggested the lethal infection could grant 'superpowers'.

It goes without saying that the entire story is completely fabricated. Trump and Vance are both perfectly fine, and while RFK Jr has certainly championed some controversial health theories during his government career, he has never suggested that rabies offers any medical benefits. To make matters worse, DuckDuckGo's AI also cites an ABC News report covering a rabies fatality in Ohio that has absolutely nothing to do with the president.

How an Internet Hoax Fooled AI

The reality behind this blunder serves as a textbook warning of what happens when artificial intelligence blindly absorbs flawed data and echoes it back to the public. Ultimately, an online rumour mill started by internet pranksters managed to trick DuckDuckGo's AI feature, turning a simple prank into full-blown misinformation on a prominent search engine.

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To understand how this happened, it is necessary to examine how these systems operate. Over recent years, evidence has shown that AI chatbots depend heavily on Reddit discussions to gather information, mirroring the common user habit of appending the site's name to search queries.

This dynamic creates an opening for online communities hostile to artificial intelligence or simply looking to disrupt the platform. Coordinated groups can exploit these hallucination-prone models, tricking them into broadcasting fabricated information – a vulnerability that has already been demonstrated in previous incidents.

The Reddit Community Behind the Prank

This dynamic led to the creation of r/poisonai, a community whose official description sarcastically labels it 'the world's #1 source for Accurate, Verified and Trusted information!' The recently established subreddit functions as an elaborate inside joke targeting the artificial intelligence industry.

The forum's 45,000 members frequently share outlandish claims, ranging from instructions on growing a house by watering a brick to assertions that blue whales are orange. However, the community's favourite narrative revolves around the alleged death of JD Vance from rabies. Numerous threads openly grieve his fictitious passing, while one user even fabricated a Truth Social post showing Trump eulogising his running mate.

To make the narrative convincing, users in the comment sections strictly maintain the charade. Some threads attack the media for treating Vance's supposed death from rabies as a mere internet joke, while others criticise artificial intelligence systems for correctly stating that he is still alive and that the reports are simply 'satirical misinformation'.

'Google should really do something about this. It is extremely insensitive for their AI to be treating this tragedy as something "fake" or "satirical,"' one community member wrote.

When AI Repeats False Information

While this behaviour largely stems from a desire to post surreal internet humour, the orchestrators' efforts are increasingly yielding results. The community's sense of achievement becomes unmistakable whenever they successfully manipulate an artificial intelligence system.

'I'm glad that real, reputable sources are reporting on the extremely important event of the death of Vice President JD Vance on June 5th, 2026 due to rabies,' one participant celebrated. The comment followed a verified instance in which the Brave browser's integrated AI began repeating the false narrative.

A representative for Brave defended the company's artificial intelligence feature, stating that responsibility for fact-checking any generated claims ultimately rests with users.

'Search engines, with or without AI, are not oracles of truth,' they said. 'If there is a planted story (including articles planted to prove the point that AI can be poisoned), they will build a result-set and that result-set will adapt as articles discussing this story as an experiment to poison AI start to pop up.'

'We encourage users to check claims, and Brave Search responses include links to content sources when they are available, so users can verify claims and sources,' they continued. 'And it should go without saying: use some good old common sense. Do not believe everything you read; that is as true now as it was before AI and before the web.'

Why the Incident Matters

This feedback loop exposes a critical vulnerability in modern search technology. When automated tools scrape content from untrusted, algorithmically generated websites that recycle social media pranks, the misinformation multiplies. Ultimately, it highlights the growing risk of relying blindly on AI assistants to verify factual, real-world events.