The fallout following the death of Charlie Kirk has exposed bitter divisions within conservative circles, with Candace Owens and Laura Loomer locked in a public feud over who truly knew the late Turning Point USA founder.

What began as mourning quickly escalated into accusations of opportunism after Loomer suggested she had been a close confidante of Kirk in his final days. Owens forcefully rejected that claim, accusing Loomer of rewriting history and exploiting Kirk's death for attention.

'She Never Had a Friendship With Charlie'

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Owens delivered a series of blistering posts targeting Loomer after the latter allegedly tried to portray herself as a friend of Kirk before the TPUSA founder was fatally shot in September 2025. Owens claimed Loomer had exaggerated her connection to Kirk and accused her of opportunistically inserting herself into the aftermath of his murder.

Owens wrote that Kirk had privately held an extremely negative view of Loomer. 'He thought you were a Mad dog and possibly a Fed,' Owens wrote alongside a screenshot of an exchange with Kirk, where the latter wrote, 'she could be a fed.' She added, 'Exactly the brand of filth that would pretend you were somebody's close friend after he was murdered.'

Owens further dismissed Loomer's claims of friendship, writing, 'She never had a friendship with Charlie. He always thought she was psycho.' Owens also claimed Kirk had viewed Loomer as unstable for years and suggested political figures engaged with her mainly to avoid retaliation.

In a separate post, Owens claimed that Kirk had always seen Loomer as someone who had been 'manic depressive since 2019.' She included a screenshot reportedly from Kirk where he purportedly wrote, 'LOOMER,' followed by, 'she is maine-depressant 100000%.'

Owens additionally alleged that Kirk had discussed concerns about Loomer during conversations related to Trump campaign operations, saying he believed campaign figures had made a mistake by working closely with her.

Nice try, SawFace. This isn’t a text. This is his X account which all of his actual friends know, Andrew Kolvet has been running for years. Charlie wanted to spend less time on social media and handed the keys over to Andrew to tweet, reach out for show bookings, etc.

So let me… https://t.co/n5f3BH8L7L — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 21, 2026

For clarity, SawFace— this is what an actual text message chain looks like between friends, discussing the tragedy of Trump linking up with you.

You can ask Andrew and Tyler to confirm its authenticity, dated September 15th 2024.

Like everyone else, he thought you were a Mad… https://t.co/qvGly7v7we pic.twitter.com/GymFBYAMby — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 21, 2026

And in case you guys don’t know what I mean when I say that SawFace just spams people with her tweets via text if she has your number— this is real recording from my phone over the course of just two months.



She never had a friendship with Charlie. He always thought she was… pic.twitter.com/r540WIccSk — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 21, 2026

Why Laura Loomer's Charlie Kirk Post Sparked Backlash

The dispute started after Loomer shared what she claimed were exchanges with Kirk following Owens' challenge to provide evidence of their relationship. Owens had publicly asked Loomer to show messages proving Kirk sought her advice about the "woke reich" and personally invited her to Turning Point USA events.

Loomer's post appeared intended to establish that she had meaningful contact with Kirk before his death. In a post on X, she recalled when Kirk invited her to his office and added, 'If he thought I was a nut job, he wouldn't have flown me out and hosted me at his office.'

When Charlie invited me to his office, he called me. @tylerbowyer and @AndrewKolvet can confirm this.



If he thought I was a nut job, he wouldn’t have flown me out and hosted me at his office. @RCMaxw3ll was present in the building while I was there as well. He too can… https://t.co/7B33NxYLVE pic.twitter.com/XYjIgdqjaR — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) June 21, 2026

She also shared a screenshot of their correspondence, writing, 'Here's some texts I had with Charlie though in June of 2025.'

However, rather than settling the matter, the post triggered a fierce response from Owens, who disputed both the authenticity and significance of the evidence. Owens argued that the communication Loomer shared did not prove personal friendship.

Owens also claimed the messages originated from Kirk's X account, which she said had long been managed by staff rather than Kirk himself. Loomer argued it was a text from her iPhone and clapped back at Owens for repeatedly calling her 'Saw face,' saying, 'very "Christian" of you.'

It’s a text. From my iPhone. Look in the corner and you can see how many unread messages I have.



“Sawface”… very “Christian” of you. Lmao — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) June 21, 2026

Charlie Kirk's Ties to Candace Owens and Laura Loomer

Kirk shared longstanding political ties with both women, though the nature of those relationships differed significantly.

Owens was once communications director for Turning Point USA (TPUSA), making her one of the organisation's most visible former figures. She worked closely with Kirk during her rise in conservative media, giving weight to her claims of personal familiarity with him.

Loomer, meanwhile, occupied a different role within right-wing political circles. Though not formally tied to Turning Point USA, she remained a prominent ally of Donald Trump and often interacted with major conservative figures, including Kirk.

That overlap in political networks appears to have fuelled the present dispute over who had genuine access to Kirk in his final years.

Laura Loomer Defended Charlie Kirk After His Death

Despite Owens' criticism, Loomer publicly defended Kirk in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. Hours after Kirk's death, Loomer went after critics who celebrated his death.

Charlie Kirk’s death will not be in vain.



I will be spending my night making everyone I find online who celebrates his death Famous, so prepare to have your whole future professional aspirations ruined if you are sick enough to celebrate his death.



I’m going to make you wish… — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 10, 2025

'I will be spending my night making everyone I find online who celebrates his death Famous, so prepare to have your whole future professional aspirations ruined if you are sick enough to celebrate his death,' she wrote on X.

The escalating feud between Owens and Loomer has shifted public attention beyond grief and into questions of loyalty, credibility and influence inside Trump-aligned conservative media. What began as mourning for Kirk has now become a bitter public battle over his legacy.