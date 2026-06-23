Conservative commentator Candace Owens has confirmed she is pregnant with her fifth child in the United States, using a social media update on Monday 22 June to dismiss a viral online death hoax and reassure followers that she is 'alive and well.' The outspoken podcaster, who already shares four children with her husband George Farmer, told fans she is expecting another baby boy after several had speculated she might be pregnant.

For context, rumours around Owens' health exploded over the weekend after an X post from fellow podcaster Lilly Gaddis falsely claimed Owens had died. The now deleted tweet alleged that Owens' 'family reached out' to announce her passing and even hinted at suspicious circumstances, linking it to the supposed death of another right-wing figure, Charlie Kirk. That unverified claim spread fast across political corners of social media, triggering a predictable storm of panic, conspiracy theorising and, in some cases, ghoulish celebration.

Owens, 35, first broke her silence on Saturday 20 June, replying on X with a typically clipped rebuttal: 'Thank you all for the messages of concern but I am not dead.' She then returned on Monday with a longer video and a more personal twist, confirming widespread pregnancy speculation and turning the hoax on its head by saying she is, in fact, 'growing life.'

Thank you all for the messages of concern but I am not dead.



If I were, it would be entirely appropriate for you to have blamed Israel. 🤷‍♀️



Somewhat relatedly, Charlie Kirk was not concerned he was going to be killed by a transgendered furry after a full day of arguing with… — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 20, 2026

Candace Owens Pregnancy News Comes From Fans' Suspicion

The news came after weeks of online chatter, with some of Owens' followers insisting they had spotted signs of pregnancy before she announced anything publicly. Owens admitted they were not far off.

'You guys were correct. I am with child. I am expecting another child,' she said in the clip shared on her social channels on 22 June. 'A lot of you guys had sussed that out. Genuinely, within the first four weeks of my pregnancy. I actually found out, I am not kidding, that I was pregnant from you guys. You guys were in the comments, you were asking questions.'

For starters, Owens has long made her family life part of her public persona, regularly featuring her children and husband online while railing against what she sees as anti-family trends in Western culture.

She and Farmer, a British businessman and former Brexit Party candidate, already have four young children together. Their first son was born in January 2021, followed by daughter Louise in July 2022, another son Max in 2023, and a fourth child, Roman, born in May 2025.

Owens did not share a due date for baby number five, and she has so far kept back details such as how far along she is. She did, however, confirm she is expecting another boy, joking that pregnancy with a son changes her temperament.

'I grow, sort of increasingly violent when I am, something about growing a boy inside of you that makes you want to aggress,' she said. 'I don't understand it, but I want to physically fight people. There's nothing I can do about it, it's a condition.'

Death Hoax Shows Dark Side of Candace Owens Debate

The Candace Owens pregnancy update landed only days after the Gaddis tweet set off frenzied speculation about whether the polarising commentator had died. According to screenshots shared online, Gaddis had written that it was 'with deep sadness and sorrow' she was sharing the 'passing' of her 'long time friend and fellow political commentator, Candace.'

She went on to say she could not 'shake the feeling that this wasn't simply a random tragedy,' and claimed there were 'circumstances surrounding Candace's death, especially after Charlie's [Kirk] passing, that raise serious questions.'

The tweet was later deleted, but by then it had already done the rounds, feeding existing online echo chambers that treat right-wing personalities as either martyrs or villains.

Owens addressed the hoax more fully in her Monday video, saying her own relatives had been alarmed by the fake obituary.

'My parents and family members asked me to post a sign of life,' she explained, noting that she had refused to rearrange her weekend because of a stranger's lie. 'I think people do these things to get into your head psychologically,' she added.

Read more 'My Account Is Hacked': 'Insane' Candace Owens Death Tweet Goes Viral as X User Claims Breach 'My Account Is Hacked': 'Insane' Candace Owens Death Tweet Goes Viral as X User Claims Breach

'I did not die this weekend, I did not slow down my weekend in any way at all. I can't live in a cage. A bird can't fly in a cage. I did a lot of things this weekend, dying was not one of them. In fact, it's the opposite. I'm growing life.'

On one side of X, supporters rushed to debunk the claim and urged people not to share unverified posts. On the other, detractors speculated wildly or treated the hoax as some sort of dark punchline.

The emotional whiplash of that environment is becoming part of the job description for anyone who builds a brand on provocation.

Owens is no stranger to outrage, of course, and she leans into that dynamic. Her pregnancy reveal came with a kind of weary amusement at how quickly online strangers try to read her body, her life, even her mortality.