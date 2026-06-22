Candace Owens and Laura Loomer have traded barbs before, but their latest public clash has escalated into a deeply personal feud involving insults, screenshots and questions about Loomer's relationship with conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The row erupted after Owens mocked Loomer while disputing claims about her standing within President Donald Trump's political circle. As the argument unfolded on X, Owens repeatedly referred to Loomer as 'SawFace', prompting a lengthy response from Loomer, who accused Owens of attacking her appearance.

Laura Loomer Responds After Candace Owens Repeatedly Calls Her 'SawFace'

Loomer responded to Owens' jabs against her for allegedly pretending to be friends with Kirk before his death. However, the far-right political activist also clapped back at Owens' criticism of her appearance, making it clear that the insults had not affected her.

'Also, I don't care if you call me "SawFace". Your attacks on my appearance don't upset me. It just makes you look belligerent,' Loomer wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

'You always have to put other women down to feel better about yourself, and that is an insecurity you need to deal with. I am very happy with my appearance right now, and in life, looks fade. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. We all age someday and that's life.'

Candace,



I never claimed to be an advisor to Charlie and never claimed to be his close friend. It is true though that he invited me to TPUSA HQ 2 weeks before his death to talk about ways to deal with the Woke Reich and the Islamic takeover of America.



And I don’t care if… https://t.co/dU8YSrX21a — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) June 21, 2026

The response came as Owens continued to challenge Loomer's claims about Charlie Kirk, the co-founder of Turning Point USA, and whether the two had maintained a genuine friendship behind the scenes.

Loomer's comments marked a shift away from the dispute over Kirk and towards the increasingly personal nature of the feud, which has drawn significant attention among conservative commentators and social media users.

It isn't the first time that she has called out Owens for calling her 'SawFace.' She also commented on one of Owens' posts writing, '"Sawface"... very "Christian" of you. Lmao.'

It’s a text. From my iPhone. Look in the corner and you can see how many unread messages I have.



“Sawface”… very “Christian” of you. Lmao — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) June 21, 2026

Why Candace Owens Calls Laura Loomer 'SawFace'

The nickname has become one of Owens' preferred insults when referring to Loomer online. The phrase appears to reference Billy the Puppet, the creepy doll used by Jigsaw in the 'Saw' horror franchise.

Discussions about Loomer's appearance have circulated online for several years, particularly as social media users compared older photographs of the conservative activist with more recent images. Critics and commentators have speculated that Loomer underwent cosmetic procedures, pointing to noticeable changes in her facial features over time.

Loomer has not publicly addressed every claim about cosmetic surgery, but comparisons of her appearance before and after her rise to national prominence have become a recurring topic across social media platforms.

The 'SawFace' remark from Owens isn't new at all as other social media users have shared similar posts online.

'It's it [sic] me or does anyone else see an uncanny resemblance between Laura Loomer and Jigsaw?' one shared on Instagram.

The post drew several responses echoing the same sentiment. 'Spitting image,' one commented. Another added, 'Oh, it's not you. We've all been saying it. Thanks for pointing it out so clearly.'

Personal Attacks Overshadow Political Dispute

Read more 'He Thought You Were a Mad Dog': Candace Owens Calls Out Laura Loomer Over Charlie Kirk Post 'He Thought You Were a Mad Dog': Candace Owens Calls Out Laura Loomer Over Charlie Kirk Post

What began as a disagreement involving Charlie Kirk has increasingly become a personal battle between two prominent conservative figures.

While Owens has focused on questioning Loomer's relationship with Kirk and mocking her appearance, Loomer has framed the attacks as evidence that Owens relies on personal insults when challenged.

Neither woman showed signs of backing down as the dispute continued to play out publicly on X, where supporters of both figures weighed in on the increasingly bitter exchange.

For now, the feud appears driven as much by personal animosity as by political disagreement, with the 'SawFace' nickname becoming the latest flashpoint in a rivalry playing out in public.