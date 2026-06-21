Candace Owens has dismissed viral social media rumours that she had died, telling followers in a post on Saturday, 20 June, that she is 'alive and well' and joking that if she had been killed, 'it would be entirely appropriate' to blame Israel.

A dramatic series of tweets from fellow podcaster Lilly Gaddis triggered a flurry of speculation about the right-wing commentator's fate. In a since-deleted post, shared widely before it vanished, Gaddis claimed that Owens' family had contacted her to report the 'passing' of her 'long time friend and fellow political commentator, Candace.'

Candace Owens hits out at nasty rumors claiming she was DEAD... as fellow MAGA influencer claims her account was hacked https://t.co/C6MueYZIzC — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) June 20, 2026

Gaddis' message, which many users initially treated as a serious death announcement, went further. She suggested there were suspicious 'circumstances surrounding Candace's death, especially after Charlie's [Kirk] passing,' and said these allegedly raised 'serious questions' that she hoped would be fully exposed. She also wrote that she wanted to 'respect the family's privacy' and therefore would not share additional details, while urging followers to 'stay posted.'

There is no evidence in the source material that Charlie Kirk has died, and Gaddis did not provide any proof of her claims before deleting the tweet, so all references to his alleged 'passing' remain entirely unverified and should be treated with caution.

Candace Owens Breaks Silence on Death Hoax

By the time Owens finally weighed in, the story had already raced around X (formerly Twitter) and other platforms, sparking breathless speculation and a small industry of instant conspiracy theories.

Her response, characteristically, was not to dial things down but to twist the knife. Posting from her verified account, she wrote: 'Thank you all for the messages of concern but I am not dead.' Then came the line that snapped the whole saga into focus: 'If I were, it would be entirely appropriate for you to have blamed Israel,' punctuated with a shrugging emoji.

It was a pointed callback to her escalating feud with pro-Israel conservatives and Zionist activists, a dispute that has increasingly defined her public persona in recent months. Owens has repeatedly criticised what she sees as an enforced pro-Israel orthodoxy on the American right and has clashed with figures who until recently would have been considered political allies.

She pushed that point further in the same thread, adding that conservative activist Charlie Kirk 'was not concerned he was going to be killed by a transgendered furry after a full day of arguing with Zionists about him abandoning the pro-Israel cause. Hope this helps.' The reference was arch, sardonic and deliberately inflammatory, tapping into several of the culture war flashpoints that both she and Kirk have long traded on.

Again, there is no corroborating evidence in the source article for any of the dramatic claims bundled into that sentence; they appear as Owens' own commentary rather than established fact.

Lilly Gaddis Blames 'Hack' for Fake Candace Owens Tweet

Shortly before Owens surfaced to deny her death, Lilly Gaddis resurfaced on X with a very different story. The original announcement of Owens' supposed passing disappeared, and in its place came a claim that Gaddis' account had been compromised.

'Working to fix it,' she wrote, explaining that only two people had access to her profile. In a follow-up, she said she had woken up 'with dozens of people texting me about the insane Candace Owens tweet,' along with another mysterious post announcing her participation in an event she insisted she had never agreed to attend.

Read more 'My Account Is Hacked': 'Insane' Candace Owens Death Tweet Goes Viral as X User Claims Breach 'My Account Is Hacked': 'Insane' Candace Owens Death Tweet Goes Viral as X User Claims Breach

Gaddis then pointed the finger, albeit cautiously, at a man she said had been helping her with 'YouTube thumbnails.' She suggested he was 'likely responsible' for the rogue posts, before adding a lawyerly caveat: 'Of course I can't prove it's him so I'll say this is all alleged.' She also said she had changed all her login information to prevent a repeat.

That explanation will satisfy some and sound convenient to others. It is at least plausible that a third party with access to her credentials could have posted the fake condolence message about Owens without her knowledge. Yet for hours, the tweet sat there, written in the first person, gesturing at private conversations with Owens' 'family' and gesturing towards unspoken 'circumstances' around her supposed death.

Whether Gaddis was careless with her security or simply blindsided, the result was the same: an unverified rumour about a high-profile, deeply polarising figure was injected into a social media ecosystem primed to believe the worst. Within minutes it had been screenshotted, re-shared and turned into raw material for every pre-existing grievance involving Owens, Israel, Kirk and the shifting fault lines on the American right.

Candace Owens confirms she’s alive after a viral death hoax sparked on X by podcaster Lilly Gaddis. A sharp reminder: online buzz can distort reality—and credibility matters more than ever as misinformation spreads. Your thoughts on how to vet viral claims? pic.twitter.com/3ccRIDGpBK — Azat TV (@azattelevision) June 21, 2026

There has been no public comment from Owens' representatives on the alleged hack, nor any independent technical confirmation that Gaddis' account was indeed compromised. In the absence of that, the entire episode sits in a familiar grey zone of the modern internet: dramatic claims, no hard evidence, and a clean-up operation that arrives only after the narrative has already taken on a life of its own.

The only hard fact is the least sensational one. Owens is alive, posting, and using a fake death notice to sharpen a political argument she was already determined to have.