Andrew Tate's former spokeswoman, Mateea Petrescu, has lifted the lid on why she walked away from working with him after three years, making a striking claim about his X account and admitting that she had once been 'primed to believe in his innocence'.

Speaking to Piers Morgan, Petrescu said she never had access to Tate's X account and denied being responsible for deleting one of his controversial posts, despite Tate previously claiming on Morgan's show that his staff had removed a tweet.

'I was his staff, and I did not delete anything nor did I ever have access to his X account,' Petrescu said.

Her claim leaves a provocative question hanging in the air. If Petrescu, who worked closely with Tate's public communications, did not have access, then who did?

Petrescu did not identify another person as the person controlling the account. But her comments have opened a fresh window into the inner workings of Tate's communications operation, and the growing tensions she says eventually drove her to leave.

"He said on your show that his staff deleted his tweets... it's NOT true!"



EXCLUSIVE: Former Andrew Tate spokeswoman Mateea Petrescu says his employees were never given access to his X account.



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📺 https://t.co/36P3oGX8wE@piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/PHrIKaFzE8 — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) July 27, 2026

Why Petrescu Walked Away

Petrescu told Morgan that her decision to leave was not sudden. She said the process began in March 2025 and unfolded gradually, comparing the experience to 'any good divorce'.

According to Petrescu, one of the main reasons was that Tate had become 'more and more unhinged' and increasingly difficult to counsel.

She said that during the first two years, their working relationship involved regular communication, strategy discussions and a close back-and-forth. By the final year, she claimed, that dynamic had changed dramatically.

Petrescu said she would sometimes prepare releases and communications on Tate's behalf, only for his own tweets or social media posts to contradict the messaging.

The result, she suggested, was a communications nightmare. Her job was not simply to defend Tate publicly, but to deal with the fallout from actions she claimed she had advised him against taking.

Eventually, Petrescu said, she felt her role had become 'quite redundant'.

The Tweet That Exposed The Problem

One incident she described involved Tate's social media activity and a post that read, 'I miss human trafficking'.

Petrescu said Tate had previously asked her to help get him into high-profile events, something she claimed had become increasingly difficult because he was 'blacklisted pretty much everywhere'.

As she was allegedly working to open doors for him, Petrescu said, the controversial tweet became another example of the gap between the image she was trying to manage and what Tate was posting himself.

The episode also brought her back to the question of who controlled his X account.

Petrescu said Tate had claimed his staff deleted the tweet. She strongly disputed that account, insisting that she neither deleted the post nor had access to the account in the first place.

That does not establish who did have access, but it directly challenges the suggestion that Petrescu was part of a team routinely removing Tate's posts behind the scenes.

'I Was Primed To Believe In His Innocence'

The most revealing part of Petrescu's account, however, may have had little to do with social media.

She told Morgan that she eventually realised she had been 'primed to believe in his innocence'.

Petrescu described the environment around her as an echo chamber, suggesting that spending so much time immersed in the same arguments had affected how she viewed Tate and the allegations surrounding him.

'My lens started to become very crooked,' she said.

That admission marks a striking shift from someone who had spent years working to defend Tate's public image.

Her comments suggest that leaving was not simply a professional decision. It was also, in her telling, a personal reassessment of the beliefs she had developed while working closely with him.

The Bigger Question Behind Tate's X Account

The Andrew Tate X account controversy is particularly significant because social media has been central to his public profile.

His posts have repeatedly attracted attention, criticism and debate, making control of his online presence an important part of the wider communications picture.

Petrescu's account offers one clear answer, at least from her perspective. She says she was part of Tate's staff but never had access to his X account and did not delete the controversial tweet.

What remains unanswered is the question at the heart of the story: who actually did have access?

Petrescu's more explosive revelation, however, may ultimately be the one that lingers longest. After three years spent defending Tate, she says she reached a point where she no longer recognised her own perspective, believing she had been 'primed' to see him as innocent.

Her departure therefore raises two questions that are difficult to ignore. Why did an insider who once defended Tate so strongly change her view, and who, exactly, was controlling the X account she says she could never access?

For now, Petrescu has ruled herself out. The rest of the mystery remains open.