Former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents have issued a stark rebuke to online speculation surrounding the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping, stating they are '99.9 per cent' certain that her family had no part in her disappearance.

Retired special agents and behavioural experts have moved to protect daughter, Annie Guthrie, and son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, from viral 'armchair detective' theories. This intervention comes as the FBI also took the rare step of debunking reports of a major DNA breakthrough.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, vanished from her home in the Catalina Foothills near Tucson on 1 February 2026. While the Pima County Sheriff's Department continues to treat the case as an active FBI missing person case in Arizona, officials maintain that no family members are currently considered suspects.

Ex‑FBI Agent Defends Annie And Tommaso In Nancy Guthrie Case

Retired FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer invited former FBI special agent and behavioural expert Robin Dreek to dissect the Nancy Guthrie case in a recorded conversation later posted on her X account. She raised directly the internet theories pointing the finger at Annie and Cioni.

'Tell me what in your research, and with your background, why you don't believe Annie and Tommaso were involved,' Coffindaffer asked.

Nancy Guthrie- Discussion with FBI SSA retired Robin Dreek https://t.co/LnFJjItfka — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) April 21, 2026

Dreek's response was blunt. He said it would represent a 'major spike' out of their known behaviour pattern if either had been involved. As he put it, investigators do routinely start with the family — because statistically, 'more times than not, a horrendous thing done to a family member is carried out by another member of the same family.'

What investigators look for, he said, are unhealthy dynamics and unresolved conflicts. Dreek summed up his view in one pointed line during the video: 'Happy people don't commit espionage... happy people don't do crazy crap.' In his experience, serious harm almost always grows from 'an unhealthy relationship.'

Read more The Insider Theory: Why Experts Believe Nancy Guthrie's Kidnapper Is Someone She Knew The Insider Theory: Why Experts Believe Nancy Guthrie's Kidnapper Is Someone She Knew

Dreek said law enforcement had conducted a 'deep dive' into Annie and Cioni, including background checks, prior records, and an assessment of their relationships and day‑to‑day patterns.

In Cioni's case, he noted that public information painted the picture of a schoolteacher with no evident disputes, who plays in a band and has been in a stable marriage.

Dreek Cites Close Family Bond And '99.9%' Certainty To Reject Motive Theories

More telling to him was how often Guthrie spent time with them. Dreek highlighted reports that Guthrie regularly joined Annie and Cioni for Saturday dinners and games. 'If there was an issue, that would not be going on,' he said. 'I guarantee it, it just doesn't happen.'

He also took aim at the armchair theories that a kidnapping might be financially motivated. Given Guthrie's age, he argued, a family member intent on money would more 'logically' wait for inheritance rather than risk a violent crime that immediately brings in federal agents, forensics and intense media attention.

Dreek conceded that, strictly speaking, no one except the kidnapper can be declared '100% in the clear', but he said it was '99.9% evident' that Annie and Cioni were not involved. In his view, the reason investigators appeared to focus on the couple had more to do with their role as Guthrie's primary caretakers than any suspicion of wrongdoing.

He suggested that Annie's proximity to her mother's home meant she likely helped arrange work there and may have transported contractors in her car, which could explain why police held the vehicle for extended forensic testing. Rather than serving as a sign of guilt, he argued, the car may hold traces of a third party who had legitimate access to the property.

Nancy Guthrie Case And The 'New DNA Evidence' Confusion

While former agents have been trying to lower the temperature around the family, the FBI has been forced to address a different firestorm online. In recent days, rumours circulated that investigators had uncovered 'new' DNA evidence from Guthrie's Tucson home, suggesting a major breakthrough.

The Bureau says that is simply not true. Ben Williamson, Assistant Director for Public Affairs at the FBI, said in a statement that the DNA being discussed had been in government hands for months. 'Still receiving inquiries on this: this is not new evidence or information,' he said. He explained that the FBI had asked to test the DNA about two months earlier 'with the same technology we've always had' after local authorities initially sent it to a private lab.

Authorities have also indicated that earlier DNA samples either failed to match any profiles in the Combined DNA Index System or were mixed with another person's genetic material, complicating analysis.

Former CIA officer and FBI special agent Tracy Walder, speaking separately on Elizabeth Vargas Reports, underlined why these forensic threads matter so much here. With little in the way of video surveillance or usable phone data, she said, biological evidence becomes 'very, very important.'

'We need this information to be able to rule people out or rule people in,' Walder told NewsNation. She pointed to a reported hair sample as potentially crucial in either linking or excluding an unknown individual.

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on 1 February 2026 after failing to appear at a church service. Investigators believe she was taken from her house in Catalina Foothills, near Tucson, in the early hours of the previous night.

Attention quickly turned to the Guthrie family itself. Savannah, her siblings Annie and Camron, and Annie's husband, Arizona schoolteacher and musician Tommaso Cioni, have all been dragged into the glare of online scrutiny. The Pima County Sheriff's Department, which leads the investigation, has repeatedly said that no member of the Guthrie family is a suspect.

The case highlights the dangers of social media narratives outpacing professional investigations. For now, the 84-year-old remains missing, and the search for a verifiable lead in the Arizona desert continues.