Three months after the reported disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, a new video circulating on social media has drawn attention to her property after chains were seen blocking the driveway entrance. The footage has reignited discussion online about security at the site and the ongoing public interest in the case.

The appearance of the chains has prompted mixed reactions, with some suggesting the measure was intended to deter online investigators and content creators following Nancy's case, while others argue the action was unnecessary given that YouTubers and streamers have not been entering the property itself.

Nancy Guthrie's Driveway Chains Spark Debate

The video, shared widely on social media, shows chains placed across Nancy Guthrie's driveway, effectively blocking vehicle access to the property. The timing has raised questions, as the barrier appears to have been installed months after her disappearance was first reported.

Nancy Guthrie house has chains across the drive way now #NancyGuthrieMissing pic.twitter.com/Jzx8IVONu5 — Daphne’s Case Files 🫆 (@GermanDaphne) May 18, 2026

According to discussions online, some users believe the move was aimed at discouraging YouTubers and independent investigators who have been covering the case. Critics of that view argue there is no evidence that content creators have physically stepped onto the property or interfered with the site. 'No YouTube streamer has gone on Nancy Guthrie's property,' one user wrote.

'NO YOUTUBERS HAVE STEPPED FOOT ON HER PROPERTY,' one commented. Another agreed, writing, 'No [YouTube] streamer has gone on Nancy Guthrie's property.'

Others questioned the timing of the restriction, with comments suggesting the driveway should have been secured earlier. One user wrote: 'I feel like they should've had the driveway closed off from day 1.'

Meanwhile, another user opined, 'They put chains now? Yet didn't put up security to investigate a crime scene and keep the property secure until the case was solved.' The same commenter speculated that the property probably had a new owner, hence the chains.

The contrasting opinions have added to ongoing public speculation surrounding how the property has been managed since Nancy Guthrie's mysterious disappearance.

NO YOUTUBERS HAVE STEPPED FOOT ON HER PROPERTY… — Annette (@DeborahFarah4) May 18, 2026

No you tube streamer has gone on Nancy Guthrie's property. — Kelley (@kelleysher) May 18, 2026

I feel like they should’ve had the drive way closed off from day 1. — lifesaparty36 (@lifesaparty36) May 19, 2026

They put chains now ? Yet didn't put up security to investigate a crime scene and keep the property secure until the case was solved. They let family roam the property with multiple guest and didn't seem to need chains across the drive way. Maybe the property has new owners. — Teri Wenninger (@wenningerteri1) May 19, 2026

Tight Security Measures Reported at Nancy Guthrie's Property After Disappearance

Reports have also highlighted strict restrictions surrounding access to the property. Individuals attempting to approach or park near the area have been warned against doing so, with at least one reporter told they could face arrest for entering or parking nearby.

'The Sheriff's deputy made it absolutely clear that he would tow my vehicle and that I "would be arrested" if I refused to follow his instructions,' said Connor McCrory, a US news producer and showbiz reporter.

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Some observers believe the security presence reflects efforts to manage media attention during an active investigation. Others have pointed to perceived inconsistencies in how the property has been secured over time, noting that public access to the area was less controlled in earlier stages of the case.

Nancy Guthrie Disappearance Theories Continue as Public Speculation Grows Online

The disappearance of Nancy Guthrie remains an active subject of public discussion, with multiple theories circulating online about what may have happened.

Jim Clemente, a former FBI profiler, indicated that she could have died during ransom negotiations, which he suggested might account for the subsequent silence from those involved and the absence of any follow-up on demands. Dr Gary Brucato, a forensic psychologist, said he believed Nancy was 'killed somewhere' and that the scenes at her home were 'staged', describing it as a case of 'elimination murder' carried out by someone who knew her.

As debate continues online, attention has remained focused on both the physical state of Nancy Guthrie's property and the wider unanswered questions surrounding her disappearance. The presence of new security measures, including the chained driveway, has only intensified public interest in a case that remains unresolved.