Katie Price has filed a missing person's report in Dubai after her husband, Lee Andrews, vanished a week ago, telling her in his last message that he was being taken to a secret 'black site' detention centre, according to friends and posts she has shared online.

Lee Andrews, 43, is understood to have last contacted Katie on Wednesday 13 May, with the glamour model and businesswoman then reporting him missing to authorities in Dubai the following day, Thursday 14 May. The couple, who have been spending significant time in the UAE, now find themselves at the centre of a story that mixes genuine fear, unanswered questions and increasingly strange claims about Lee's past.

'They're a close family... and they're not happy': Lee Andrews' best friend breaks ranks and reveals to CODIE BULLEN why his clan are less than impressed with Katie Price, as bizarre search for her missing husband enters its SIXTH day https://t.co/JwS5obI0bX — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) May 19, 2026

In the days since Andrews disappeared, reports about his background have begun to surface. According to The Sun, Lee had told people he once worked as an international arms dealer, allegedly boasting that he had sold weapons across borders and mixed with 'dangerous people.'

Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews 'boasted he was an arms dealer who worked with dangerous people' in the weeks before his disappearance as insiders suggest 'it's as if he's been writing a storyline' https://t.co/SKugfESpgA — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) May 21, 2026

One source quoted in Daily Star said: 'Lee said he had many jobs, one being an international arms dealer. He seemed really proud of it. He boasted repeatedly to anyone who cared to listen that he worked with dangerous people. He bragged about it and then he gets kidnapped.'

The same source suggested it was 'almost as if he's been writing a storyline for himself.' None of those claims has been verified, and there is no independent evidence to support the allegation that he was actually involved in arms dealing. Lee Andrews has not responded to the suggestions or offered his own version of events, and it is not clear whether he has had any opportunity to do so.

What is clear, from statements attributed to Katie Price and those around her, is that his disappearance has left his wife shaken and his family alarmed enough to involve the police.

Messages From A Van And A Dubai 'Black Site'

Price has posted and shared what she says are messages from Andrews in which he claims he is tied up in the back of a van and is being taken to a 'black site.' The term is usually used to describe a hidden, state-run detention centre, although there has been no official confirmation that any such facility is involved in this case.

One of her close friends, former Celebrity Big Brother star Luisa Zissman, has flown out to Dubai to help track him down. Zissman has pointed out that Lee's social media accounts have remained active, saying he was online as recently as Tuesday 19 May, around six hours before she publicly flagged the activity.

Proof Lee Andrews HAS been on his phone since vanishing in Dubai 'arrest' https://t.co/mJfbY5OQAj — The Scottish Sun (@ScottishSun) May 20, 2026

That detail has been seized on by another unnamed source, who told reporters, 'Three days after he was 'taken' he was using his phone. It doesn't add up.' In other words, if Andrews is genuinely being held incommunicado at a secret site, it would be unusual for him to have regular access to his personal accounts.

At this stage there is no independent timeline from authorities to reconcile those contradictions. Much of what is known rests on screenshots, second-hand accounts and the interpretations of those close to the couple.

Katie Price Stands By Kidnap Fears As Questions Grow

Despite the inconsistencies, people around Katie Price say she remains convinced that Lee Andrews has been abducted and moved to a hidden location. She is understood to have filed a formal missing person's report in Dubai, working alongside members of Lee's family who are also described as 'worried.'

Katie has spoken publicly about her fear for his safety, though the exact wording of her most recent statements is not fully quoted. There is no indication so far of any official confirmation of a kidnapping, nor any public comment from Dubai police about the suggestion that a 'black site' is involved.

'Overwhelmed' Katie Price vows to focus on herself and says 'I know my worth' as 'kidnapped' husband Lee Andrews remains missing after a week of no contact https://t.co/aWxBhrflEB — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) May 21, 2026

The competing narratives have left a fog of doubt. On one side, there is a distressed wife insisting her husband has been taken and is in danger. On the other, there are reports of a man who allegedly enjoyed talking up a past as an arms dealer and who, has been active on his phone since he supposedly disappeared.

If Lee Andrews' tales of arms dealing were embellished, they may now be colouring the way people interpret his disappearance. If, on the other hand, there is any truth to them, they could make his vanishing feel all the more ominous for those closest to him.

So far, there has been no verifiable sighting of Andrews in the week since he is said to have last contacted Katie Price. No charges, warrants or public appeals linked to his name have been cited in the information available. The story, for now, sits in the uneasy space between genuine concern, tabloid intrigue and a man's own larger‑than‑life claims.

Nothing about Lee Andrews' alleged past as an arms dealer, the circumstances of his disappearance or the suggestion that he has been taken to a Dubai 'black site' has been officially confirmed by law enforcement or named representatives.