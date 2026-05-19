Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed on Monday that he is no longer in direct contact with the family of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie, who was kidnapped from her Tucson, Arizona home more than 100 days ago.

Nancy's disappearance, which began on 31 January when an armed, masked man was captured on a doorbell camera at her front door. Since then, authorities have admitted to only a few pieces of potential evidence: a single strand of hair, a glove found near the property, and a grainy video recording, and no suspects have been identified or charged. The case has increasingly played out in public as Savannah, 54, has posted tearful appeals and, together with her two siblings, offered a $1 million reward for information leading to their mother's recovery or an arrest.

Chris Nanos, who is leading the investigation into the suspected abduction of Nancy Guthrie, told FOX News Digital that the task force on the case is making progress nearly 100 days after she disappeared from her Arizona home. pic.twitter.com/UEqctPbksf — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 10, 2026

Sheriff Explains Why He Cut Direct Contact Over Nancy Guthrie Case

In an interview with People, Nanos said that any communication with the Guthrie family about the kidnapping is now handled by his detectives and the FBI, not by him personally.

'I personally am not,' he replied when asked if he was still in touch with the family, before stressing that his team and federal agents remained engaged. 'If they need the family for anything, they get in touch with them and the family. It works both ways.'

It is a striking shift from the early days of the investigation. On 6 February, less than a week after Nancy vanished, Nanos described being in 'regular contact' with Savannah. 'We text or, every now and then a phone call,' he told the same outlet at the time, though he noted then that he had not met her in person and insisted she had 'a lot on her plate.'

The sheriff also said back in February that Savannah was already dealing directly with investigators. 'The FBI and my detectives and those, they've been talking with her face-to-face. She doesn't need to talk to me,' he said.

When asked this week to clarify what changed and when the direct contact stopped, the Pima County Sheriff's Office declined to comment. The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and representatives for Savannah have not publicly addressed Nanos' latest remarks.

Nothing in the available reporting confirms whether the distance was initiated by law enforcement, the Guthrie family, or by mutual agreement, so any theories about a 'freeze-out' remain just that: unconfirmed speculation to be treated with caution.

Family Frustration Grows As Nancy Guthrie's Search Stalls

What has not changed is the sense of an investigation struggling to move forward. Sources cited by Page Six last week said there had been no new leads in months beyond the hair, the glove and the doorbell footage. There have been no public announcements of persons of interest, no arrests and no identified suspect.

Those close to the family are said to be growing increasingly frustrated as they try to resume some version of normal life. Savannah has returned to her anchor chair on Today, continuing to balance high-profile television work with a private ordeal that, for most families, plays out away from cameras.

Read more Nancy Guthrie Case Update: Sheriff Says They Are Now Closer To Solving The Case But Details Remain Vague Nancy Guthrie Case Update: Sheriff Says They Are Now Closer To Solving The Case But Details Remain Vague

Her public statements so far have focused on pleading for information and urging whoever took her mother to let her go safely. The decision to offer a $1 million reward, an extraordinary sum in a missing person case, underlines both the family's resources and the depth of their desperation. That offer still stands, but there has been no indication it has yielded a breakthrough.

If there is tension between the Guthries and local law enforcement, no one involved has yet said so on the record. Yet Nanos' retreat from direct contact is hard to square with the image of a sheriff shoulder-to-shoulder with a devastated family. It may be nothing more than a procedural choice, an attempt to centralise communication through case detectives and the FBI. It may also reflect a recognition that his presence has become more political than practical.

Publicly, at least, his confidence has not wavered. 'My team, I've said all along, they're gonna solve this,' he told People. 'I fully 100 percent believe that.'

He went on to frame the investigation as a national effort. 'When you have the best minds of the country working on problems, I think they're gonna solve them. It just takes a while.'

There is no independent way, from the scraps of information released so far, to test that optimism. The core facts remain stubbornly simple and deeply unsettling: an 84-year-old woman, Nancy, was taken from her home; a masked gunman appeared and vanished; a family with means and a global platform has thrown everything it can at the search; and more than 100 days later, there is still no sign of her.

Until investigators or the Guthries are prepared to fill in the blanks, the gaps will be crowded by rumours. For now, the only certainty is that the distance between the sheriff and Savannah, once bridged by texts and occasional calls, has become another unanswered question in a case already defined by them.