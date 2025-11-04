Denise Richards has dismissed speculation that she and her ex-husband, Charlie Sheen, are rekindling their romance, clarifying that their renewed connection is strictly about family.

As the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star navigates a turbulent divorce from Aaron Phypers, insiders say Richards views Sheen not as a lover but as a co-parent — and a complicated friend she will always care for.

A Rocky History Revisited

Richards, 54, and Sheen, 60, married in 2002 and share two daughters — Sami, 21, and Lola, 20. Their marriage imploded amid public scandals and a 2006 restraining order, when Richards accused Sheen of abusive behaviour and threats to her life. The pair divorced the same year after a failed attempt at reconciliation.

Despite their turbulent past, the two have since maintained a civil co-parenting relationship, occasionally appearing together at family gatherings. Their friendly public exchanges have reignited gossip about a possible reunion — speculation that reached fever pitch following Sheen's interview on Club Random with Bill Maher.

'Love Is Eternal, Passion Is Not'

During the Bill Maher interview, Sheen reflected on his ex-wife's emotional remarks in the Netflix documentary aka Charlie Sheen. When Maher suggested that Richards might still love him, Sheen smiled and replied: 'It was nice to hear that. Love is eternal. Passion is often not.'

The comment fuelled renewed fan curiosity online, with social media buzzing about whether Hollywood's most chaotic former couple might reconcile. However, those close to Richards insist the affection is familial, not romantic.

'She Thinks of Him as Her Kanye'

However, a source close to Richards told RadarOnline that the actress is not romantically interested in Sheen. 'I don't think Denise still loves Charlie, not the way she was talking about them,' the insider said. 'She loves him as the father of her children, but that's where it ends.'

The source added that Richards is focused on maintaining a healthy relationship between Sheen and their daughters. 'Denise is very forgiving, and she wants her kids to have a relationship with him,' they explained. 'But that's as far as it goes. Think of him as her Kanye [West].'

The comparison suggests Richards sees Sheen as a complicated but important figure in her life — much like Kim Kardashian's ongoing co-parenting relationship with West — rather than a romantic partner.

Divorce Drama with Aaron Phypers Intensifies

Meanwhile, Richards is embroiled in a contentious divorce from Aaron Phypers. The couple, who married in 2018, have traded serious allegations against each other. Richards has accused Phypers of abuse, while Phypers has claimed Richards was unfaithful and struggled with substance issues.

The situation escalated when Phypers was arrested and charged with two felony counts of injuring a spouse and two counts of dissuading a witness by force or threat. His bail was set at $200,000. Phypers' attorney has denied the charges, alleging that Richards and her legal team 'set him up' to gain leverage in court proceedings.

No Rekindled Flame, Just Family Peace

Those close to Richards maintain there is no romantic reconciliation in sight. 'She's not looking to go back,' one insider affirmed. 'She's trying to keep peace for the kids and protect them from the chaos.'

For now, it seems the only spark between Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen is mutual respect — not rekindled love.