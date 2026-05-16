Donald Trump has urged Taiwanese chip manufacturers to relocate their facilities to the United States, making his position clear amid the ongoing tensions between Taiwan and China. Following his recent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the president called on the island's chipmakers to move operations to US soil.

Trump's statement came on the heels of Xi's warning that the mishandling of Taiwan issues could result in a geopolitical clash that could disrupt the global supply chain.

Trump Makes a Stand About Taiwan's Chips

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump recommends chip manufacturers IMMEDIATELY move their manufacturing facilities to AMERICA, as conversations with Xi confirmed how eager China is to take over Taiwan



Chips are ESSENTIAL for AI and technological advances, and Taiwan is the world's chip… pic.twitter.com/xsvfuQeatx — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 15, 2026

While speaking with Fox News, Trump said that he wants to see everyone making chips in Taiwan to come to the US because it's the greatest thing that they could do. He acknowledged that the situation is currently heated, but he still expects between 40 and 50 per cent of the world's chip business to be in the US by the end of his term.

Chips are essential for AI and technological advances, and Taiwan is known as the world's chip manufacturing hub. Taiwan's dominance in semiconductor manufacturing has long been cited by analysts as a factor in China's strategic interest in the island.

Trump and Jinping's Meeting

Ahead of Trump and Xi's meeting earlier this week, the Chinese president delivered a direct warning to the US leader. He said that if the issue between Taiwan and China is handled poorly, the two countries could either collide or crash and would jeopardise the relationship between the US and China.

But following the two leaders' meeting at Beijing's Great Hall of the People, the tone seemingly shifted, and Trump and Xi were photographed smiling and sharing a toast.

Trump Supporters Back His Stand on Taiwanese Chips

Still, Americans are concerned about the president's statement about Taiwan amid growing fears over Xi's warnings. Others believe that Trump was right to make a firm stand about Taiwan and his hope that more chip manufacturers move their facilities to the US.

✅ Smart move, President Trump! 🇺🇸



Bringing chip manufacturing home to America is exactly what we need for our national security and tech dominance. No more depending on Taiwan while China circles. America First. MAGA. 💪 🇺🇸 — The Ugly Patriot (@the_uglypatriot) May 15, 2026

'Smart move, President Trump. Bringing chip manufacturing home to America is exactly what we need for our national security and tech dominance. No more depending on Taiwan while China circles. America First. MAGA,' one person wrote.

Trump may not be the best at rooting out traitors within his administration, but going toe to toe against the Titans is what he was born for. Most people would get flattered and wined and dined by the Chinese and just fold over or be bought off like Autopen. China started taking… — newsonsofliberty (@sonsofliberty66) May 15, 2026

'Trump may not be the best at rooting out traitors within his administration, but going toe to toe against the Titans is what he was born for. Most people would get flattered and wined and dined by the Chinese and just fold over or be bought off like Autopen. China started taking US Steel manufacturing when Bill Clinton persuaded the elites for China to join the World Trade Organization,' another person wrote.

Trump should be more focused on issues like this. Manufacturing and supply chains in the United States.



Instead he’s fighting wars for Israel. We need to withdraw from the Middle East, and focus on rebuilding the US. We can’t do both. — Jason Schmitz (@jsn_schmitz) May 15, 2026

'Trump should be more focused on issues like this. Manufacturing and supply chains in the United States. Instead, he's fighting wars for Israel. We need to withdraw from the Middle East, and focus on rebuilding the US. We can't do both,' another person wrote.

A Stark Difference Between Presidents

During their recent meeting, Trump made some personal statements detailing his relationship with Xi. Speaking at the Great Hall of the People, the president revealed that all is well between him and the Chinese president because they often called each other when they need to make major decisions.

'I would call you, and you would call me whenever we had a problem, people don't know, whenever we had a problem. We worked that out very quickly, and we're going to have a fantastic future together,' Trump said.

Xi, on the other hand, kept his tone professional at all times. He said that the common interests between the two countries outweigh their differences. Xi added that stability between China and the US can greatly benefit the rest of the world.